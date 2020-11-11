Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 Details: The occasion of Govatsa Dwadashi is considered to be one of the most auspicious festive events for the Hindu community. On the day of Govatsa Dwadashi, people worship cows as a thanksgiving gesture for their contribution to sustaining life and the ecosystem at large. The festive occasion is also popularly known as Nandini Vrat in parts of India. The observance of Govatsa Dwadashi also marks the beginning of the festivities of Diwali. If you are searching for more information about Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 – its date, shubh muhurat, story, and significance, then look no further as you have come to the right place.

When will be Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 celebrated?

Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 will be observed on November 12, i.e. Thursday. The occasion is celebrated on the Dwadashi (12th day) during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Ashwin. It usually falls during the month of October – November as per the Gregorian calendar. However, this year, it will fall on November 12. Diwali 2020 Invitation Card in Hindi: WhatsApp Messages, Images and Greetings to Invite Your Friends and Family for a Virtual Deepavali Celebration.

What are the auspicious timings (shubh muhurat) of Govatsa Dwadashi 2020?

Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 Date – November 12, 2020, i.e. Thursday

Pradoshkala Govatsa Dwadashi Muhurat – 05:37 PM to 08:12 PM

Ashwin Dwadashi Tithi 2020 Begins – 12:40 AM on Nov 12, 2020

Ashwin Dwadashi Tithi 2020 Ends – 09:30 PM on Nov 12, 2020

What is the story of Govatsa Dwadashi 2020?

As per a legend, it is believed that the festive occasion of Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated since the times of Lord Krishna. It is said when Lord Krishna stepped out of his home for the first time, with his friends, his mother Yashoda, along with other women in the village, prayed for Baby Krishna’s and other kids’ well-being. The women prayed to Gods and cows to ensure all their kids are safe.

Yashoda and other women prepared a grand feast for all the children when they would return in the evening. On that day, all the women had observed a fast for the safety and well-being of their kids. Since then, the tradition of observing fast on Govatsa Dwadashi is observed.

What is the significance of Govatsa Dwadashi 2020?

A cow is considered to be a sacred animal for Hindus. The occasion of Govatsa Dwadashi is observed to worship both Nandini (cow) and Nandi (bull), who are considered highly sacred by the Hindu community. They are worshipped as a symbol for the entire cattle species who provide milk, milk products, and, livelihood to millions of people. The occasion of Govatsa Dwadashi is known as Vasu Baras in Maharashtra, Vagh Baras in Gujarat, and Bach Baras as well.

