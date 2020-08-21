Happy Gowri Habba 2020 Kannada Messages and HD Images For Free Download Online: August 2020 has been a busy month in terms of festivals and events. One such festival is Gowri Habba 2020, celebrated on August 21, Friday. Gowri Habba in Kannada is ಗೌರಿ ಹಬ್ಬ. The festival is celebrated a day before Ganesh Chaturthi begins, which this year, will be celebrated on August 22, Saturday. Gowri Habba or spelt as Gauri Habba is also known as Gowri Ganesha Habba and is a significant celebration among the Hindu devotees in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. They worship Goddess Gauri, who is also known as Parvati, revered as the mother of Lord Ganesha. It is usually observed by married women, and people send Gowri Habba greetings in Kannada, Gowri Habba images and HD wallpapers to near ones. This is why, in this article, we bring you Gowri Habba 2020 wishes and Goddess Gauri HD images that are free for download online. In addition, Gowri Habba messages are also perfect for sending along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook post and GIFs to celebrate the day, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Gowri Habba 2020 HD Images and Hartalika Teej Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIF Greetings to Worship Goddess Parvati.

Gowri Habba is significantly celebrated among the married women in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Goddess Gowri, is the mother of Ganesha and wife of Shiva and is worshipped throughout India, for her ability to bestow upon her devotees' courage and power. Since Gowri Habba holds such significance, every year, devotees dedicatedly worship the Goddess and share wishes and photos of Goddess Parvati, wishing for blessings for the family. In this article, check out Gowri Habba 2020 wishes, Goddess Gauri HD images, WhatsApp sticker messages, Facebook greetings and GIFs to celebrate the festival.

Gowri Habba 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Home Be Filled With the Joy. Here’s Wishing You a Blessed and Happy Gowri Ganesha 2020

Gowri Habba 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: More Blessings Are on Your Way This Year. Have Beautiful Memories, Treasured Moments, and Many Blessings on Gowri Habba

Gowri Habba 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happiness, Joy, Health and Wealth May Reach Your Door This Festival. Have a Great Celebration! Happy Gauri Ganesha 2020

Gowri Habba 2020 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Joy and Happiness Are in the Air. Greetings to All on This Auspicious Occasion. Happy Gowri Habba 2020

Gowri Habba 2020 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvati Be With You! Happy Gauri Ganesha.

Watch Video: Gauri Habba 2020 Wishes

How to Download Gowri Habba 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like many other festivals, WhatsApp has also unveiled stickers dedicated to Gowri Habba. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope that the above Gowri Habba 2020 wishes and Goddess Gauri HD images will be useful to you while celebrating the festival.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 08:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).