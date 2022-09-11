National Grandparents' Day or Grandparents' Day is an opportunity for everyone to spend quality time with their grandparents to make them feel special and loved. It is generally observed on the first Sunday after Labor Day in the United States. This year Grandparents' Day 2022 is celebrated on September 11. As you celebrate National Grandparents Day 2022, here's a list of Grandparents' Day 2022 images, Happy Grandparents' Day HD wallpapers, Happy Grandparents' Day 2022 greetings, Grandparents' Day quotes and WhatsApp messages that you can download and send on the day. Grandparents’ Day 2022 Date: Know History, Significance and Ways To Celebrate Our Loving Grandparents on Their Day.

Marian McQuade started a campaign hoping to establish a national day that would honour grandparents. She raised awareness about senior citizens throughout the 1970s. Later in 1978, President Jimmy Carter declared the first Sunday after Labor Day as National Grandparents Day. This is one day that has an official flower and song. Grandparents’ Day 2022 Quotes & Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, SMS and HD Wallpapers To Share With Your Grandparents To Make Them Feel Loved.

National Grandparents Day can be celebrated in many ways by spending quality time with them. You can make them one of their favourite dishes and treat them, or you may even take them out for a movie or an activity like boating. If you are artistic and want to show your love for your style, then you can even make them a card or indulge in some art or craft activity with them. Here are beautiful HD Images and wallpapers depicting love between grandparents and grandchildren that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them Happy National Grandparents Day 2022.

Happy Grandparents Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Grandma, Spending Time With You Is a Favorite Memory in My Life, Thank You for Your Endless Love! Happy Grandparents Day.

Happy Grandparents Day (File Image)

Message Reads: Grandparents Are Like Angels Sent by God to Unconditionally Love You and Pamper You. Happy Grandparents Day. Sending You Lots of Love and Wishes on Grandparents Day.

Happy Grandparents Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Grandma, I Just Want to Let You Know That While I May Not Get the Opportunity to See You Every Day, but That Never Means You Don’t Reside in My Heart and Mind. Happy Grandparents Day.

Happy Grandparents Day (File Image)

Message Reads: When I Think About My Grandparents I Think of Smiles, Hugs, and Fun Times We’ve Spent Together. Thanks for Being Awesome Grandparents. Happy Grandparents Day.

Grandparents GIFs

The first National Grandparents Day was observed in 1979 after president Jimmy Carter signed the proclamation designating the first Sunday of September after Labor Day of each year as National Grandparents Day. Every year on this day, the internet is flooded with images and messages depicting the bond between grandparents and grandchildren. To make Grandparents Day even more special for you, we have compiled beautiful Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to your friends and family to wish them Happy National Grandparents Day 2022.

