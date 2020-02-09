Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2020 Images & Wallpaper For Free Download Online: HD Photos, WhatsApp Stickers And Hike Messages to Celebrate Guru Ravidass' Birthday

Guru Ravidass Jayanti HD Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Guru Ravidass Jayanti is the birthday of Guru Ravidas. It is celebrated on Magh Purnima, the full moon day in the month of Magh month. Guru Ravidass Jayanti 2020 is observed on February 9. On the day of Amritbani Guru Ravidass Ji, a special aarti is held following which a Nagar Kirtan procession with the guru's portrait is taken out with music on the streets near the temple. Devotees take a holy dip in the river and perform rites. They worship images of Guru Ravidas and offer prayers. And as we observe Guru Ravidass Jayanti 2020 we bring to you Guru Ravidass Ji images and HD wallpaper for free download online to share with friends and family. You can send these wishes and Hike messages to those celebrating the occasion.

Ravidas was born at the end of the 14th century in a family which was considered as untouchables. He was an eminent figure in the Bhakti Movement and taught spirituality, equality and freedom. He spoke against the Indian caste system and preached humanity. He is also a known poet and has written verses in Sikh scripture, Guru Granth Sahib. Ravidas is considered as the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

Every year, a grand celebration is observed at Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir in Seer Goverdhanpur, Varanasi on this day. Marking the occasion, lakhs of devotees from around the world come to the temple and offer prayers. Sikh scriptures are recited and prayers are offered in the temples devoted to Ravidas. He was a progressive thinker and his literary works speak volumes about his thoughts.