Hajj 2022 starts on Thursday, July 7. It is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holiest city for Muslims, Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The word Hajj means to attend a journey. According to Islamic terminology, it is a pilgrimage made to Kaaba, the House of God in the city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. It is one of the five pillars of Islam alongside Shahadah which is an oath to God, Salat which means prayer, Zakat which is almsgiving and Sawm which refers to the fasting of Ramadan. As you celebrate Hajj 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

The Islamic calendar is lunar and the Islamic year is eleven days shorter than the Gregorian year, therefore the date in the Gregorian calendar changes from year to year. Hence, in the Gregorian calendar, the pilgrimage starts ten to eleven days earlier. Here are messages for Hajj 2022 that you can download and send to all your family and friends to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Hajj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah’s Blessing Light Your Way, Strengthen Your Conviction and Bring Joy to Your Heart As You Praise and Serve Him Today, Tomorrow and Always. Hajj Mubarak.

Hajj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happiness Will Come When You Fast on the Day of Arafah and Seek Forgiveness for the Sins of the Past Years. Happy Hajj 2022 To You All.

Hajj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hajj Is One of The Five Pillars of Islam That We Perform to Seek Allah’s Guidance And Blessings. May You Have a Blessed Hajj.

Hajj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happiness Means When You Catch the Sight of Kabaa for the First Time and Touch Its Walls! May Allah Grant Us the Blessing to Be There. Happy Hajj.

Hajj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Reward for Performing Hajj With All Its Requirements Is Nothing but Paradise! Hajj Mubarak!

The start of the ritual of Hajj is known as Ihram. It is a special spiritual state of holiness and when the pilgrims enter the state of Ihram they are supposed to abstain from certain actions like clipping nails, shaving, having sexual relations, using perfumes, damaging plants, and killing animals etc. People spread wishes among their loved ones on various social media platforms. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them Hajj 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Wishing everyone Hajj 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2022 07:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).