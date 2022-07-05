Hajj 2022 is all set to begin on July 7, Thursday, when the people will undertake the annual religious Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. This year, Hajj will end on the evening of July 12, Tuesday. It is believed that all Muslims must perform Hajj at least once in their lifetime. Only adult Muslims who are physically and financially stable can undertake the holy pilgrimage of their visit to Mecca. The rituals continue for five to six days which extends from the 8th to the 12th or 13th day of the Islamic lunar calendar (Dhul al-Hijjah). People greet each 'Hajj Mubarak' and pass positive messages to all their friends and family. Below, we have got Hajj Mubarak 2022 wishes and HD images that you can send as WhatsApp messages and observe the religious festival.

During this period of the Islamic festival, devotees pray to get rid of all their sins and seek the mercy of Allah. Men are expected to wear Ihram (two white) garments, while women also wear white clothes with only their faces and hands left uncovered. The Hajj is considered the demonstration of Muslim solidarity and devotion to Allah. When Is Eid al-Adha 2022? Get To Know Bakra Eid or Bakrid Traditions, Origin and Significance of Celebrating the Islamic Festival

The first two days of Hajj are considered very pious and vital by the Muslims who perform Tawaaf around the Kaaba in Mecca seven times and perform Maghrib and Isha prayers later. The third day of Hajj coincides with Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice when people perform the ritual of animal sacrifice. Also called Bakrid, Hajj Day or Eid al-Adha 2022 on July 10, Sunday. Send these Hajj Day WhatsApp messages, Telegram quotes, wallpapers & SMS to your friends and family and observe your pilgrimage in the most divine manner. Eid al-Adha 2022 Greetings & Bakrid HD Images: Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages, Wishes and SMS To Celebrate the Islamic Feast of Sacrifice

Hajj Mubarak 2022 Wishes & HD Images

Hajj Mubarak 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Hajj Mubarak 2022 Reads: Oh, Allah! Give Me the Ability to Perform Hajj and to Stay in the Right Lane Forever. Ameen!

Hajj Mubarak 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Hajj Mubarak 2022 Reads: May the Bliss of This Holy Journey To The House of God Elevate Your Spirit With the Magnificence of Hajj. Hajj 2022 Mubarak!

Hajj Mubarak 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Hajj Mubarak 2022 Reads: Hajj 2022 Mubarak! I Pray That Allah Will Give You the Courage and the Ability to Perform Your Hajj Without Making Any Sins.

Hajj Mubarak 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Hajj Mubarak 2022 Reads: Whoever Performs Hajj for the Sake of Pleasing Allah and Therein Utters No Word of Evil, nor Commits Any Evil Deed, Shall Return From It As Free From Sin As the Day on Which His Mother Gave Birth to Him- PBUH

Hajj Mubarak 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Hajj Mubarak 2022 Reads: Unity, Brotherhood, Perseverance and Sacrifice Are a Few of the Things That the Hajj Teaches. What a Wonderful Day It Could Be If This Day Brought the Poor and the Rich Together. Hajj Mubarak!

In Arabic, Hajj means "to intend a journey". Thus, the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca will go ahead this year with no restrictions on the number of attendees. For the last two years, Hajj saw a steep incline in the number of devotees performing Hajj. So, this year, bring back the enthusiasm of the festive period and devote your time to Allah. Make Hajj 2022 memorable with these lovely wishes and greetings to forward to your close ones. Hajj Mubarak 2022!

