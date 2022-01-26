The constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. Since then, Republic Day is celebrated in India on January 26. The main celebrations of Republic Day are held in the capital New Delhi, at Rajpath before the president of the country. During the ceremony, the parade takes place, and processions are taken out by different states depicting the country's unity in diversity and rich cultural heritage. People wish each other on this day by sending them messages saying Happy Republic Day. As you celebrate this important day in the history of India, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send to one and all to wish them Happy Republic Day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Republic Day Images & Gantantra Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Republic Day 2022 With WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Patriotic Quotes and Greetings.

The Ministry of Defence organises the Republic Day parade held in the capital. It commences from the gates of Rashtrapati Bhawan, is the main attraction of Republic Day, and lasts for three days. The defence capabilities and cultural and social heritage are showcased during the parade.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be Proud That You Live in a Country That Has Such a Rich History and Heritage. Happy Republic Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom Is Indeed the Most Expensive As It Came After the Sacrifices of Our Freedom Fighters, So Never Take It for Granted. Happy Republic Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Remember the Golden Heritage of Our Country and Feel Proud To Be a Part of India. Happy Republic Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be Proud That You Live in a Country That Has Such a Rich History and Heritage. Happy Republic Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Constitution Is Not a Mere Lawyer’s Document, It Is a Vehicle of Life, and Its Spirit Is Always the Spirit of Age.” – BR Ambedkar.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy 73rd Republic Day! Today, Let’s Remember the Heroes of India Who Sacrificed Their Lives To Give Us Freedom.

On the eve of Republic Day, the country's president distributes Padma awards, the second-highest civilian awards in India after Bharat Ratna. Padma Vibhushan is given for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service. Celebrating numerous ceremonies for Republic Day, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to all your family and friends and wish them Happy Republic Day. Wishing everyone Happy Republic Day 2022!

