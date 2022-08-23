Aja Ekadashi is also known as Annada Ekadashi. This year, Aja Ekadashi 2022 starts on August 22, Monday and will end on August 23, Tuesday. Aja Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, it will be observed on August 23, Tuesday. Lord Vishnu is worshipped and offered prayers on Aja Ekadashi. As you celebrate Aja Ekadashi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Ekadashi 2022 Dates, Tithi & Shubh Muhurat: From Pausha Putrada Ekadashi to Devutthana Ekadashi, All the Auspicious Dates This Year.

It is believed that observing Aja Ekadashi fast protects the devotee from all sins. The devotees who fast on this day wake up for an early bath and offer flowers and fruits to Lord Vishnu. People who fast refrain from having food and water. The next day, on dwadashi, they offer food and donation to Brahmins and later eat their own meal. Here are messages that you can download and send to your friends and family to wish them Happy Aja Ekadashi 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Many devotees who fast on this day also perform jagrans at night. It is believed that by doing so, all their sins get destroyed and they go to heaven. They must recite Vishnu Sahasranama on this day. Aja Ekadashi 2022 begins at 3.35 am on August 22 and will end at 6.06 am on August 23. It will be considered auspicious to fast on August 23, Tuesday. You can download and send these messages to all your loved ones on this auspicious day. Wishing everyone Happy Aja Ekadashi 2022!

