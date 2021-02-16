Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja is celebrated in the month of January or February, exactly 40 days before the arrival of spring. Vasant Panchami 2021 falls on February 16. The festival marks the beginning of the preparation of Spring season and is a popular Hindu observance. Vasant Panchami celebrations revolve around praying to Goddess Saraswati, dressing up in spring colour dresses and observing various fun activities together as a community. People also make sure to share Vasant Panchami 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Vasant Panchami WhatsApp Stickers and Basant Panchami Facebook Status, Saraswati Puja Pictures with family and friends.

Vasant Panchami is celebrated on the Panchami in the bright moon phase of the month of Magha. This date is exactly 40 days prior to Holi, which is said to be the official spring festival in India. Vasant Panchami is celebrated, mainly by Hindus across the world, and is a popular festivity in the neighbouring country of Nepal as well. South Indians also enjoy celebrating this day as Sri Panchami. Vasant Panchami is said to be dedicated to the Goddess of knowledge, power and enlightenment - Goddess Saraswati.

Many people, therefore, mark this day by observing the traditional Saraswati Puja, enrolling their children on new classes like dancing, singing, arts, etc, and encouraging the young minds to increase their thirst for knowledge. Some people also take this opportunity to share Vasant Panchami 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Vasant Panchami WhatsApp Stickers and Vasant Panchami Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Happy Basant Panchami 2021 Wishes, Greetings & Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Days Are Too Busy, Hours Are Too Few, Seconds Are Too Fast, but There Is Always Time for Me to Say Hello to Someone Like You. Smile and Enjoy Basant Panchami.

Happy Basant Panchami 2021 Wishes, Greetings & Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: No Greeting Card to Give, No Sweet Flowers to Send, No Cute Graphics to Forward, Just a Carrying Heart Wishing You a Happy Basant Panchami

Happy Basant Panchami 2021 Wishes, Greetings & Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Rise Each Texting Day With a Fully Charged Cell Phone in Your Hand, Inspiring Message in Your Mind, Me in Your Heart, and a Clear Signal All Day Long. Have a Great Basant Panchami Day!

Happy Basant Panchami 2021 Wishes, Greetings & Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WISHES

Devotees of Goddess Saraswati wake up early in the morning and visit temples to observe special Saraswati Aartis. In addition to the Saraswati Puja, many devotees also observe a day-long fast on this day. The celebration of Vasant Panchami is extremely important as it helps everyone prepare better for the arrival of spring, which is an important cropping season. We hope that this Vasant Panchami brings all the happiness and joy in your life. Happy Vasant Panchami 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2021 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).