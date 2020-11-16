Happy Bhai Dooj 2020! India celebrates the festival of Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau beej, Bhai Phonta on the third day of Diwali. Bhai Dooj is an auspicious festival known to strengthen the relationship between siblings. It is also believed that worshipping Yama Dev on this day helps you seek blessings and is considered auspicious. There are many mythological stories related to the origin of this significant occasion. On the day of Bhai Dooj, the sisters fast for brother's long life, health and happiness. On the day of Bhai Dooj, the sisters wish for their brother long life and apply Roli & sandalwood tilak (tika) on their foreheads with signifies sisters' love and protection. Only after this, the sisters eat food. In West Bengal, the festival is celebrated as Bhai Phonta or Bhai Phota. On this day people share with each other Bhai Dooj Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Wallpapers Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the observance, Bhai Dooj greetings, images, WhatsApp stickers, Bhai Phonta pics, Bhau Beej messages, Hike GIF Videos & SMS to celebrate. Badi Diwali may have ended but the celebrations continue.

People also share Bhai Phonta greetings to each other, as a way to celebrate their love and for that, we have happy Bhai Phonta 2020 wishes, WhatsApp Sticker images, Bhai Phota messages along with Bhai Dooj Facebook greetings and more to celebrate the occasion. As per the Gregorian calendar, Bhai Dooj 2020 falls on November 16 aka today and is celebrated with great fervour after two days of the Diwali festival. So we bring to you wishes and messages to send on the occasion as well as Bhai Dooj Images HD, Bhai Dooj 2020 HD wallpapers, Happy Bhai Dooj Wishes for Brother, Happy Bhai Dooj Wishes for Sister, Bhai Dooj 2020 greetings, check out:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhai Dooj Is a Day I Want You to Know, Your Being There Matters, Everywhere I Go On This Auspicious Occasion I Wish to Say Thank You Brother for Coming My Way! Happy Bhai Dooj..!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Have Always Been a Sweet Little Sister to Me. This Bhai Dooj I Pray to God That You Are Blessed With a Beautiful and Happy Life. Wishing You a Very Happy Bhai Dooj. Love You Always.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Brother, You Are Someone I Admire and Look Up to, With Lots and Lots of Love Wishing You Happy Bhai Dooj.

Facebook Greetings Read: Wish You the Days That Bring You Happiness Infinite and a Life That’s Prosperous and Bright. Happy Bhai Dooj.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Prem Preeti Ar Sneho Diye Gora, Moder Bhai Boner Ei Bindhon, Lokhyo Praner Tane Hridoy Miliye, Bhalobasar Dip Jabo Jaliye, Jibon Judhhe Jodi Pori Keu Pichiye, Bedona Kator Chokher Jol Debo Muchiye. Happy Bhai Phonta!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bochore Ekdin Bhai Phonta Hoy, Protidiner Jibone Tar Sudha Roy, Bhaiyer Sadhonay Boner Kamonay, Dirghayu Hok Bhaifotar Porichoy.

Know the story, significance, shubh muhurat, pooja timings, and rituals associated with Bhai Dooj. The festival is observed to honour the sibling love and is similar to Raksha Bandhan, another Hindu festival for brothers and sisters and is called by names like Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, Bhaiya Dooj, Bhai Phota or Bhai Phonta.

