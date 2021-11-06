Happy Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, and Bhai Phonta! The day is celebrated on the second day of Diwali i.e. the next day of Govardhan Puja. This festival is dedicated to the brother-sister bond, very similar to Rakhi or Rakshabandhan. There is a tradition of celebrating Bhai Dooj two days after Diwali. On the day of Bhai Dooj, sisters pray for the long life of the brothers, whereas brothers bless the sister with happiness and prosperity. Most people search for when Bhai Dooj will be celebrated in 2021, along with the auspicious time aka Bhai Dooj 2021 Shubh Muhurat. Let's make the celebrated way much fun with this collection of amazing Bhai Dooj 2021 messages that you can send to all the brothers and sisters you know. Difference Between Bhai Dooj and Raksha Bandhan: Know 2021 Date, the Significance, History and Traditions of the Observances.

Just like Rakshabandhan, Bhai Dooj holds a special significance in Sanatan Hinduism. On this day sisters apply tilak to their brothers' forehead that signifies prayers for the long life and bright future of the brother. Sisters decorate the puja plate with fruits, flowers, lamps, akshat, sweets, betel nut etc. and after this, the lighting of a lamp of ghee takes place before performing aarti of the brother. All this happens during the auspicious time as sisters apply tilak to their brothers. But as we celebrate the day, you can send the wishes, Happy Bhai Dooj 2021 Messages & Wishes from the collection of WhatsApp stickers, HD wallpapers, GIF Images and SMS from below. Bhai Dooj Recipes 2021: Tasty Dishes To Add to Your Lunch Menu on the Auspicious Day.

Bhai Dooj Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish you the days that bring you happiness infinite and a life that's prosperous and bright! Have a special and unforgettable Bhai Dooj this year.

Bhai Dooj Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You are my hero, my father, my mother, my world my brother. I cannot imagine my existence without you. Thank you for giving me a life worth living. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You can share your pain; You can share your fears; And you can share your happiness. Thanks for being a very understanding brother! Happy Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: B- best, R- remarkable, O- outstanding, T- talented, H- handsome, E- energetic, R- reliable, That is all you. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Friends come and go, but you, my dear brother, is always there! Happy Bhai Dooj!

How to Download Bhai Dooj WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Bhai Dooj stickers for WhatsApp from Play Store online. Here is the download link. You can get these lovely and colourful Bhai Dooj 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and send to your beloved sibling.

Bhai Dooj 2021 Wishes: Bhatra Dwitiya Greetings to Share on The Auspicious Day

According to mythological legends, when sisters apply tilak to their brother on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, all the troubles that come into the brother's life are destroyed. The idea is to pray for your brother's happiness and prosperity. Once again, we wish you a very Happy Bhai Dooj.

