Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu is the celebration of the arrival of the harvest season and it is one of the most important festivals in the Assamese culture. Bihu, Assam's biggest festival, falls into three major categories: Bohag, Bhogali Bihu, and Kongali Bihu. The festival brings joy and harmony to the lives of the people celebrating. Bihu festivities will begin on April 14 and culminate by April 16. To celebrate the biggest festival of Assam, we have curated a collection of Happy Bohag Bihu Wishes, Bohag Bihu 2022 Greetings, HD Images of Happy Bohag Bihu 2022 and more for you to send to your family and friends. Have A Look! Bohag Bihu 2022 Greetings & Rongali Bihu Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Images, Wishes and HD Wallpapers To Send to Family and Friends Celebrating Assamese New Year.

In the Assamese calendar, Bohag Bihu marks the end of the harvest and the beginning of Bohag. This year, it falls on April 14. Here are some greetings and wishes you can send to your loved ones.

Wishes For Bohag Bihu 2022

Bohag Bihu 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: Rongali Bihu is all About New and Fresh, So Let's Banish Our Worries and Mistakes and Start Afresh. Happy Bohag Bihu 2022.

Bohag Bihu 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Status Reads: On the Joyful Occasion of Assamese New Year, Here's Sending Across my Sincere Prayers and Greetings. A Very Happy Bohag Bihu to You and Your Loved Ones.

Bohag Bihu 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: Another Bohag Bihu is Here! Let This New Year Herald New Optimism, Zeal, Good Luck and Cheer.

Bohag Bihu 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: Let Us Vow to Take Life in Our Stride This Bohag Bihu 2022 and Make It Tolerable As Well As Beautiful by Accepting Sorrow and Happiness with Sanity. Happy Rongali Bihu!

Bohag Bihu 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Status Reads: Happy Assamese New Year's Day. Happy Bohag Bihu 2022To You and Your Dear Ones.

May Assamese New Year bring a lot of happiness and prosperity into your and your loved ones' lives. We at LatestLY wish everyone a very Happy Bohag Bihu 2022! Enjoy the festivities and celebrations with your family and friends.

