Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes and Greetings in Marathi: The festive week of Diwali 2020 is here and the excitement levels are sky-high. This year, the Diwali, also fondly called as Deepawali, is being celebrated from November 12 to November 16. Diwali is a festival of lights, health, wealth, prosperity and many more things, which is celebrated all over the country and by people of different communities across the country. With different communities and different cultures, people who speak the Marathi language celebrate the festival in grandeur and with grand festivities.

As the festival of Diwali is dawning upon us, Diwali 2020 SMSes, GIFs, greeting cards and videos are sent to people to wish them luck, health, and prosperity. It feels nice to send such warm messages to your loved ones as a token of love on these auspicious days.

Diwalichya Hardik Shubhechha (File Image)

Diwali WhatsApp Message in Marathi: Navaa gandh, Nava vaas, Navya Rangolichi navi aaraas, Swapnantale rang nave, Aakashaatle asankhaya dive. Shubh Deepawali 2019!

Diwali Padwa 2019 Ki Hardik Shubbecha!

Diwali WhatsApp Message in Marathi: Rangolichya saptarangaat sukhache deep ujadu de, Laxmichya paavalanni ghar sukh samruddhi ne bharu de… Shubh Diwali!

Diwali Padwa 2019 Ki Hardik Shubbecha!

Diwali WhatsApp Message in Marathi: Pahila diwa lagel dari, Sukhacha kiran yeil ghari; Purn hovot tumcha sarv iccha, Tumha sarvanna Diwali chya hardik-hardik shubhechha!

Diwali Padwa 2019 Ki Hardik Shubhechha!

Diwali WhatsApp Message in Marathi: Laksh Divyani Ujalali Nisha Ghevuni Navi Umed, Navi asha Hotil purna manatil sarva Iccha, Diwalichya Tumhala Khup Khup Shubheccha.

Watch Video of Diwali 2020 Greetings:

People send across Diwali wishes and greetings to their friends, family, and relatives in their regional languages on this auspicious day. Also, WhatsApp messages WhatsApp stickers, statuses on Facebook and elsewhere, picture messages on Instagram and Snapchat days ahead in advance – such is the charm and grace of Deepawali.

