Diwali is the Festival of Lights celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartika. Diwali 2022 will be celebrated on October 24, Monday. Various rituals are performed on the five-day festival, each holding special significance in Hindu mythology. From performing Lakshmi Puja on Diwali, buying gold on Dhanteras to not purchasing plastic broomsticks, several customs are followed by people during Deepavali to ensure that Goddess Lakshmi brings good fortune to their families on her holy arrival. Another Diwali tradition is that one should not sleep at night on Deepavali! Is it true? Let's get to know more about it in detail. Scroll down to learn more about the age-old custom ahead of the auspicious festive season.

Should We Sleep At Night on Deepavali?

It is believed that one should be awake for the whole night of Diwali. You might have heard elders asking you not to sleep on Deepavali as it is known that Goddess Lakshmi enters the house at night and blesses the devotees who keep vigil at night. According to the mythological stories, Lakshmi Mata emerges on a night tour on her Vahaan (vehicle), the owl, and grants her kids all that they desire for a wealthy, healthy and prosperous life. One must also keep the lamp near Maa Lakshmi's idol and ensure that the flame isn't extinguished the whole night. For Goddess Lakshmi to arrive at devotees' houses, every corner of the house must be illuminated. The age-old custom is believed to be followed to please Mata Lakshmi and seek her mercy during the Deepavali festival. Dhanteras 2022: Is Buying Broom or Jhadu Lucky or Brings Bad Luck? Know if You Should Purchase Broomstick on Dhantrayodashi in Diwali Calendar.

Other Things to Keep in Mind for Diwali Night

One must not give anything to outsiders on this day.

Sweeping the house on the night of Diwali must be avoided at all costs. One must also avoid throwing garbage out of the house on this day.

The broomstick, which is considered a sacred item on Diwali, is also worshipped on this auspicious day.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

