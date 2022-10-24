Happy Diwali and a Prosperous New Year! Get ready to celebrate Lakshmi Puja 2022 and the start of Vikram Samvat 2079! It is that time of the year again! The times full of festivities kickstart with Diwali. Soon we also expect a very happy new year awaiting us. We wish you a very Happy Diwali and a prosperous New Year. To celebrate the events we have the best Greetings & Wishes. The joyous occasion of "Deepavali," The Festival of Lights, symbolises fresh starts, the victory of good over evil, and the triumph of light over darkness. The "Festival of Lights," also known as Deepawali or Diwali, falls on the same day as harvest and new year celebrations. The Sanskrit word Deepavali, which signifies a row of lights, is where the phrase Diwali originates. Deep means "bright," while "avali" means "a row." One of the most important festivals in India and South-East Asia, it is observed with the same love, joy, and dazzling splendour as Christmas in many regions of the world. Some communities consider this time a beginning of a new year. To celebrate the day we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of Diwali WhatsApp messages and prosperous new year greetings, Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year images, Vikram Samvat 2079 HD wallpapers and Lakshmi Puja SMS.

The Diwali festival represents the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, knowledge over ignorance, right over wrong, and right over wrong. It is a moment of great spiritual significance since it represents the shining of our own inner light and the sharing of it with others. We open the physical space's light when we light a candle or an oil or ghee lamp. Similar to this, when consecrated candles and lamps are lit on the auspicious festival of Deepavali, they enlighten the energetic road to Open the Light within us because it only comes around once a year, Deepavali has a special meaning and value for Light Seekers. To celebrate this festival of light, people often share Happy Diwali 2022 wishes and Laxmi Puja WhatsApp messages, Shubh Deepavali 2022 greetings, Diwali Special images and HD wallpapers and Diwali 2022 Facebook status pictures. Below we have for you Happy Diwali & Prosperous New Year Greetings & Wishes:

Happy Diwali 2022 and a Prosperous New Year 2023 Wishes

Happy Diwali 2022 and a Prosperous New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Joy and Lights of the Diwali Season Fill Your Home With Happiness, Prosperity and Good Fortune That Last Throughout the New Year.

Happy Diwali 2022 and a Prosperous New Year Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Diwali and New Year Open the Doors of Happiness, Bliss and Joy Leading You to Your Highest Goals.

Happy Diwali 2022 and a Prosperous New Year Message (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Diwali Fill You With Enthusiasm, and New Year With Bright Hopes, To Take You to Greater Heights Where Even Sky Is Not the Limit. Happy Diwali and a Prosperous New Year!

Happy Diwali 2022 and a Prosperous New Year 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Celebrate the Victory of Light Over Darkness This Diwali, Let Us Welcome the New Year With a Resolve To Spread the Light Among One and All. Happy Diwali and a Prosperous New Year!

Happy Diwali 2022 and a Prosperous New Year Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Year Ahead Be Lit With Happiness and Success for You. Happy Diwali and a Prosperous New Year!

Diwali 2022 Calendar: Dates For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja & Bhai Dooj

In order to welcome light and positive energies of wealth, prosperity, and well-being into their lives, people start making preparations for this occasion days in advance by cleaning, renovating, and adorning their homes and places of employment with flowers, colourful glow lights, and numerous elaborate decorations. Additionally, they carry out religious rituals and light candles and oil lamps (divas). It is a time when individuals give gifts to family and friends, just like at Christmas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2022 07:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).