National Doctors Day is an opportunity for all of us to thank and appreciate all the doctors who have dedicated their lives to the well-being of their parents. National Doctors Day 2022 in India like every year is celebrated on July 1. Doctors are a very important part of every society. A classic example to prove the dedication and hard work of doctors is their support during the corona pandemic time. Doctors were there to treat the patients all the time be it day or night. They left no stone unturned to save as many lives as they could even after risking their own lives. As you observe Doctors' Day 2022 in India, we at LatestLY, have curated Happy Doctors’ Day 2022 HD Images and Happy National Doctors’ Day wallpapers that you can download and send to all the doctors around you as the greetings for the day.

National Doctors Day was first observed in India in the year 1991. The main reason for creating this day was to honour Dr, Bidhan Chandra Roy for his contributions to the health and medical industry. Coincidently, his birth and death anniversary falls on the same day which is July 1. Therefore, this day was decided to be celebrated as National Doctors Day to observe his birth and death anniversary. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all the doctors on your friend list as the greetings for Doctor’s Day 2022. CA Day and Doctors Day 2022 Wishes & Images: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Quotes and Greetings To Celebrate Two Important Days on July 1 in India.

Happy Doctors’ Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Medicines Cure Diseases, but Only Doctors Can Cure Patients.” — Carl Jung

Happy Doctors’ Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Only a Life Lived for Others Is a Life Worthwhile.” — Albert Einstein

Happy Doctors’ Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “In Nothing Do Men More Nearly Approach the Gods Than in Giving Health to Men.” – Marcus Tullius Cicero

Happy Doctors’ Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That Your Days Turn Out to Be As Healthy and Wonderful As You Do for Your Patients!

Happy Doctors’ Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This World Has Become a Better and Healthier Place to Live In With Doctors Bringing the Joy of Health and Goodness to Our Lives.

Doctors' Day 2022 Quotes: Send Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Images To Honour Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy

Doctors have vast knowledge about the human body and its functions. Doctor’s Day gives us an opportunity to show respect and appreciation to all the doctors who have ever come across our life and helped us or any of our family members. They treat every patient as their own without any bias. Social media is flooded with pictures and messages appreciating doctors and their hard work on this day. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your doctor friends as the greetings for the day. Wishing everyone Happy National Doctor’s Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2022 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).