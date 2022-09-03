Durva Ashtami is all about worshipping Durva grass, which is an important item used in almost all Hindu rituals. It is generally observed in the month of August or September. Durva Ashtami is observed on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, this year Durva Ashtami Puja 2022 will fall on September 3, Saturday. In Hinduism, Durva grass symbolises prosperity and therefore observing Durva Ashtami with full devotion brings prosperity and peace to one’s life. As you celebrate Durva Ashtami 2022, we at LatestLY have curated HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for this auspicious day. Durva Ashtami 2022 Date and Significance: Know All About Vrat Rituals, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi for Celebrating the Festival Dedicated to The Sacred Durva Grass.

This is an important festival for the people of West Bengal and other east Indian regions. In Bengal, it is also known as Durvashtami Brata. On this day, women generally observe a fast to pray for the long life and prosperity of their children. The day is celebrated with full enthusiasm as the Durva grass is considered very important in all Hindu rituals. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to your friends and family as greetings for Durva Ashtami 2022.

On this day, women wake up before sunrise and bathe early. They wear new clothes before starting the rituals for the day. They worship the Durva grass with flowers, fruits, rice, incense sticks, curd and other essential puja items. According to legends, it is believed that a few strands of hair that fell from Lord Vishnu’s arm became Durva grass. Also, during Samudra Manthan, when asuras and devas were carrying Amrit, a few drops fell on Durva grass and since then, it has become auspicious and immortal. Wishing everyone a Happy Durva Ashtami 2022!

