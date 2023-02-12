Galentine’s Day is special for women to celebrate friendships with their female friends. Galentine’s Day is celebrated every year on February 13, a day before Valentine’s Day. The day celebrates female friendships where you show love and affection for all the ladies in your life, like mothers, daughters, sisters, or other female friends. This day is a perfect opportunity for ladies to declare their love and affection to all the females who make their lives worth living and thank them for what they really are! As you celebrate Galentine’s Day Day 2023, we have compiled a list of Galentine’s Day 2023 wishes and greetings, Happy Galentine’s Day wishes, Happy Galentine’s Day images, Galentine’s Day wallpapers, Galentine’s Day quotes, Happy Galentine’s Day quotes which you can send to all the ladies you love. You can download these images and share them as wishes, greetings, messages, wallpapers and GIFs with your lady friends and wish them a very Happy Galentine’s Day 2023!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Most Amazing Person in This World, and I Am Truly Fortunate To Be Your Best Friend. Wishing You a Very Happy Galentine’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Partner I Have for Everything I Do in Life. Let Us Promise To Stay the Same Forever on Galentine’s Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Galentine’s Day to My Best Friend. Let Us Make It a Memorable Day by Going Out for Brunch, Followed by Shopping and a Movie!

WhatsApp Message Reads: When You Have a Girlfriend Who Is Always There by Your Side, You Are Truly Blessed. Wishing a Very Happy Galentine’s Day to Someone Who Is My Strength.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Can Afford a Breakup With Your Boyfriend, but You Cannot Afford a Breakup With Your Girls. Happy Galentine’s Day!

The origin of Galentine's Day dates to the popular US TV sitcom 'Parks and Recreation’. The day is the most popular in the US states of Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and California. Galentine's Day is a day for women to celebrate their friendships with their lady friends and is popularly known as Valentine's Day for your lady friends where you shower your love to them for their never-ending support. On Galentine's Day 2023, express all your love and affection for them and make this day a memorable one.

