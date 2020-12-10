Happy Hanukkah! It is an eight-day Jewish 'Festival of Lights' that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire. Hanukkah means “dedication” in Hebrew. Also spelt as Chanukah it begins on the 25th of Hebrew month of Kislev which corresponds with Gregorian months of November or December. Hanukkah 2020 begins today ie December 10 and end on December 18. And on this festive occasion, we bring to you Happy Hanukkah wishes and greetings to send on the observance. It also includes Hanukkah WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Wallpapers and Chag Sameach HD Photos to send on the observance.

It is celebrated by the lighting of the menorah, the ancient Jewish lampstand. They light nine candles, one on each consecutive day. People light a nine-branch candelabrum at your home. The first candle is lit on the first day, along with another candle and then on every other day, a new candle is lit until the next eight days. People wish each other with 'Happy Hanukkah' wishes and messages. You can send these thoughtful messages to greet your loved ones on the occasion. Hanukkah 2020 Dishes And Facts: From Loukoumades to Pancakes, Know About Traditional Food Recipes Made on the Jewish Festival.

