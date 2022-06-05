Whitsun 2022 will be observed on June 5. It is the fiftieth day after Easter Sunday. The name Whitsun came from the word White Sunday from the Old English Homilies the holy Ghost who m thou didst sent on Whit Sunday. The celebrations of the day include fates, fairs, pageants and parades. This festival of marked by joyous celebrations. As you celebrate Whitsun 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your loved ones as the greetings for the day. Pentecost 2022 Date: When Is Whitsun? History, Traditions and Significance of Celebrating the Holy Day Falling the 50th Day From Easter Sunday.

Whitsun is the name used in Britain for the Christian High Holy Day of Pentecost. It is the seventh Sunday after Easter. It is the first holiday of summer and is a favourite time of celebration in the traditional calendar. People send messages to their friends and family to wish them on this time of celebration. Here are HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to your near and dear ones as the greetings for Whitsun 2022.

Whitsun or Whit Sunday is primarily celebrated in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It is a moveable feast as the date depends on the Easter date. It is the seventh Sunday after Easter Sunday. Here are HD Images and Wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all to greet them on this joyous day.

