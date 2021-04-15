Every year Bengali New Year is celebrated at the end of Chaitra month. This year the Bengali New Year is going to start on April 15, 2021 (Thursday). In Bengal, it is known as Poila Boishakh. This is the first day of Vaishakh month. During this, Bengali people congratulate each other, a happy new year. In Bengali, you can say "Shubho Nobo Borso" to wish your loved one a great new year. It is believed that the month of Baisakh is very auspicious in Bengal. All auspicious work is done at this time. Which includes things like starting new bookkeeping, marriage, house-entry, buying a house, etc. One can wish ‘Happy Bangla Noboborsho 2021’ to their dear and near ones via text messages, picture messages, SMSes, and voice notes too. It will be a grand gesture to wish your Bengali friends and colleagues on their New Year. Not to forget, there are creative Pahela Baishakh stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which you can share on respective platforms. Pohela Boishakh 2021 Wishes and Bengali New Year HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, HNY Telegram Greetings, Facebook Messages, Signal Photos and GIFs to Share on Bangla Noboborsho.

In Bengal, this day is worshipped for the prosperity and well being of the family. On this day, it is a tradition to decorate the house, go to the temple, take the blessing of the elders. Maa Bhagwati is also worshipped in Poila Boishakh. Bhagwati means cow mother. Gow Mata is bathed in the morning and Tilak is applied to them. After that, the cow is offered a blessing by touching its feet. If you want to celebrate the auspicious occasion with the world, you can share these lovely Pahela Baishakh 2021 wishes and greetings on social media platforms like Facebook, Pinterest, Linked In, and Twitter. ‘Happy Bengali New Year and Happy Bangla Noboborsho’ are some of the top trends of the previous years.

Happy Pohela Boishakh 2021 Wishes And Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Happy Poila Baisakh

WhatsApp message reads: Happy Poila Baisakh

WhatsApp message reads: Happy Poila Baisakh

WhatsApp message reads: Shubho Nabo Barsho

WhatsApp message reads: Shubho Nabo Barsho

Pohela Boishakh 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

You can also send your festive wishes through WhatsApp stickers these days. The new feature can send your messages with just one click. Pohela Boishakh WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore. Download the ones you like and send these stickers through your app.

People share a lot of good Pahela Baishakh videos on the day of the festival too. Well, you can do one better. All you have to do is save these amazing and popular Pahela Baishakh HD festive greetings on your mobile and convert them into a video using a converter app. With this, you can upload your Pahela Baishakh video wishes on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Roposo, Chingari, Moj, and other video platforms.

