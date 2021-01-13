Pongal celebration start this year on January 13 with Bhogi and will end on January 16 with Kaanum Pongal. It is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival of South India, particularly in the Tamil community. This festival is observed at the start of the month Tai according to Tamil solar calendar which generally falls on January 14. It is dedicated to the Hindu sun god, the Surya, and corresponds to Makar Sankranti. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Pongal 2021 wishes, HD images, GIF greetings, Facebook messages and SMS to celebrate the festival of harvest in Tamil Nadu. Easy Pongal Rangoli Ideas and Designs: Latest Pongal Pot Kolam, Dots Rangoli and Sankranthi Muggulu Patterns to Celebrate Thai Pongal 2021.

The three days of Pongal are known as Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal and Maattu Pongal respectively. Some Tamils celebrate the fourth day of Pongal as Kanum Pongal. This festival marks the end of the winter solstice, and the start of the sun's six-month-long journey northwards when the sun enters the zodiac Makara. Pongal celebration includes decorating cows and their horns, ritual bathing and processions. The other customs of this festival consist of decorating rice-powder based kolam artworks, offering prayers in the home, temples, getting together with family and friends, and exchanging gifts to renew social bonds of solidarity.

Considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it might not be possible to reach out relatives at distant places also social gatherings is not advisable. Therefore, you can send across Happy Pongal 2021 wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers and GIF which is available for free download below. Pongal 2021 Rangoli Designs & Dotted Kolam Patterns: Beautiful Muggulu Images And Easy Tutorial Videos to Adorn Your Doorstep on the Festival.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope You Rejoice in the Charm of Your Tradition! Wish You & Your Family a Very Happy Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Ponga and Kaanum Pongal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Festival Bring You Overflowing Happiness, Joy and Prosperity. Wishing You a Blessed and Happy Pongal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sweetness of Jaggery, Milk and Dry Fruits Bring the Loveliest of Wishes This Festive Season. Happy Pongal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Time for Bonfire and the Feast. Happy Pongal!

Pongal 2021: Date, Significance, Celebrations Of Bhogi, Surya, Mattu & Kanum Pongal Harvest Festival

