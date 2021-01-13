Thai Pongal 2021 is here! Also known, as Pongal, the 4-day-festival celebrates the harvest and the cattle that help throughout. Like Makar Sankranti is the harvest festival in North India, 'Pongal' in Tamil Nadu and Kerala states of South India. Pongal is one of the major festivals celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially by Tamil Hindus. This festival has been traditionally celebrated for more than 1000 years and it lasts for four days. This festival is mainly celebrated for the farmers. This festival is considered as a symbol of prosperity and under its sun, rain and cattle are worshipped for prosperous attainment.

This festival is also celebrated with great pomp by the expatriate Tamils ​​living abroad and many make Thai Pongal 2021 special rangoli patterns for which we have DIY videos and images to make the harvest festival memorable by adding a personal touch to the festive designs and more. New Pongal Rangoli Designs 2021 & Muggulu Patterns: Decorate Your Home With Panai & Kaavi Kolam With Dots and Pot Rangoli Ideas For Sankranthi to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

When is Pongal 2021? Pongal 2021 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Thai Pongal 2021 starts on January 14 2021 (Thursday) and the celebration will continue till January 17(Monday).

Thai Pongal Sankranti Muhurta: 08:03:07

Why is Thai Pongal Celebrated?

Thai Pongal is celebrated on the first day of the Thai month which is the first day of the Tamil month. There is also a very famous saying about this month, "Thai Poranda Vazhi Porkukum", which means this month of Thai creates a new change in life. This festival is celebrated for four days to thank God for winter crops. Special thanks are given to nature in this festival celebrated for four days. Along with this, auspicious offerings are made to the Sun God via the delicious Pongal dishes.

How To Celebrate Pongal? Tradition and Custom

This special festival lasts for four days during which nature and various deities are thanked for the good harvest. These four days are different from each other and they have different significances.

Bhogi Pongal

The first day is celebrated as Bhogi Pongal. Lord Shiva is worshipped on this day, people worship Lord Shiva on the first day for rain and good harvest.

Surya Pongal

The second day is known as Surya Pongal. On this day, devotees put new rice, jaggery and moong lentils in new utensils, placing them on a banana leaf and offering prayers with sugarcane and ginger etc. A special dish is prepared and offered to the Sun God, also known as 'Pongal'. This Prasad offered to the Sun God and is made in the light of the Sun itself.

Mattu Pongal

The third day is known as Mattu Pongal. On this day the bull is worshipped. There is a legend about this subject, according to which, Nandi, one of the main Ganas of Shiva, made a mistake, in order to help Shivji to help him cultivate humans on the earth by becoming an ox. Hence, cattle are worshipped on this day and thanked for their support.

The battle of bulls, called 'Manju Vistu', is also organised on this day. Traditionally it is believed that if there is no aggressive bull in the house, then that house loses its repute.

Kanya Pongal

The fourth day is known as Kanya Pongal or Kannam Pongal. Which is widely celebrated by women. On this day people go to temples, tourist places or even to meet their friends and relatives. Birds are worshipped on this day.

Thai Pongal 2021 Wishes

Happy Pongal (File Image)

We at LatestLY wish you Iniya Pongal Vazthukkal! As and we wish you a very Happy Pongal we would remind you this festival may be mainly celebrated in South India in states like Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry BUT it is now also celebrated with great pomp by Tamils ​​and expatriate Tamils ​​living in different states across the country.

