Happy Puthandu 2020 Wishes in Tamil: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Puthandu Vazthukal GIF Images And SMS to Celebrate Tamil New Year

Puthandu 2020 wishes and greetings: The festival of Puthandu, also known as Puthuvarusham, is celebrated by people of the Tamil community, the world over. Puthandu, also popularly called as Tamil New Year, is observed on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai, as per the lunisolar Hindu calendar. Hence, the Tamil New Year 2020 will be celebrated on April 14, which will fall on Tuesday, this year. People celebrate the festival with grand festivities and feasts on this day. On this festive occasion, people also send Puthandu wishes and greetings to their loved ones today. If you, too, are searching for the latest Puthandu 2020 messages, then you need not worry, as we have covered it all here. People can share the latest Puthandu 2020 wishes in Tamil through WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF Images, SMS, Hike messages, Instagram posts, Snapchat stories, Linkedin posts among other popular platforms. The people of Tamil community wish ‘Puthandu Vaazhthugal’ or 'Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal' which roughly translates to ‘Happy New Year’. It is a nice feeling to get in touch with your loved ones on this day and showering them with warm greetings. Puthandu Vazthukal 2020 HD Images And Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings And GIF Images to Wish Happy Tamil New Year.

The festival of Puthandu marks the beginning of Tamil New Year. People clean-up and decorate their homes; bring fruits, flowers, and pooja items; visit temples; offer alms to poor etc. They also welcome the festive day by wearing new clothes. In India, the festival will be celebrated on April 14, whereas it will be celebrated on April 13 in Sri Lanka. Puthandu Vazthukal, Subho Pohela Boishakh, Vishu Ashamsakal, Bohag Bihu and Jur Sital! India Celebrates New Year With Wishes, HD Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages, & GIFs.

There are a lot of Puthandu messages that are available on the internet. However, if you are looking for the top trending and most popular Puthandu (Tamil New Year) 2020 wishes and greetings, then you have come to the right place. We at LatestLY, present you the newest and most amazing collection of Tamil New Year 2020, that you will love sharing with your loved ones on this day. Happy Puthandu 2020 Wishes & Puthandu Vazthukal HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, GIFs and SMS to Send Greetings on Tamil New Year.

Puthandu WhatsApp Message: Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukka

Puthandu 2020 Tamil Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)Puthandu WhatsApp Message: Vettriyai Virumbum Namakku, Tholviyai Thaangum Manam Illai, Tholviyai Thaangum Manam Irundhaal Adhuvum

Oru Vettri Dhaan, Intha Putthaandil, Anaivarukkum Vetri Kidaikattum

Puthandu WhatsApp Message: Puthandu Vazhtukal 2020

Puthandu WhatsApp Message: Kadarkkarai Mannalil, Namadhu Natppai, Yezhudhi Vaiththean, Alai Vandhu Adiththu Sendradhu, Vilai Madhipillaa Muthukkal, Yenakkey Sondham Yendru

Puthandu WhatsApp Message: Chittirai Thirunaalai, Vimarsaiyaga Kondadum, Tamil Makkal Annaivarukkum, Enn Idhyam Kanida Tamil, Pudthandu Nalvazhthukkalai, Makirshiyodu Therivithu Kolkiren.

People connect with their dear ones on this auspicious day. They can send them these popular 2020 Tamil New Year wishes and greetings via text messages, picture messages, and SMSes too. One can also download these latest Tamil New Year 2020 wishes and collate them in making beautiful GIFs and videos. WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers have also emerged as amazing platforms to share festive greetings. You can download Puthandu WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore.

The occasion of Puthandu, also fondly called as Tamil New Year, is celebrated with different names and different contexts in other parts of the country. It is celebrated as Vishu in Kerala, and Vaisakhi (also Baisakhi) in the north and central India. If you want to know more about the festival of Vaisakhi, then you can click here.

As April 14 nears, we at LatestLY, wish the entire Tamil community a very “Happy Tamil New Year 2020”, and hope you begin your new year on a bang. We wish you would love to share the above-mentioned Puthandu wishes and greetings with your loved ones on this auspicious day.