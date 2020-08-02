Happy Rakshabandhan! Rakhi 2020 is here. The popular Hindu festival that celebrates the brother-sister relationship is celebrated this year on Monday, August 3. This year the festival falls on an extremely auspicious day that falls on the last Monday of the holy month of Sawan also known as Shravan. By tying the Raksha Sutra on the wrist of a brother, siblings promise each other protection. However, if you are looking to wish your brother or sister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, here are Raksha Bandhan 2020 messages, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook photos, GIFs that you can download for free and send your beloved siblings. Check out our collection of Rakhi messages for sisters and brothers, HD images with quotes, GIFs and WhatsApp stickers, which you can even share over social media Raksha Bandhan 2020 HD Images and Wishes for Brothers: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Greetings and Instagram Messages to Wish Happy Rakhi.

This festival of Rakhi shows the unwavering relationship, unending love, sacrifice and dedication amongst siblings. On this day, the sisters wish their brothers a long life and in return, brothers gift something to their sisters and promise to protect them. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Rakhi is celebrated every year on the full moon of the month of Sawan. But there is nothing that reveals your feelings better than beautiful words and for that, you can download these latest collections of WhatsApp stickers and GIFs to wish ‘Happy Rakhi’ to your sibling with Raksha Bandhan 2020 messages, greetings and wishes through Facebook, Instagram and other social media sites. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Last-Minute Gift Ideas: Embarrassing Picture Collage to Funky Journals With Memorable Moments, 5 Lovely Presents For Your Siblings.

Facebook Greetings Read: Brother and Sister Relationship Is All About Quarrels and Also Love for Each Other. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Knot of That Thread Tied to the Hand of Her Brother, Is a Knot of Love, Care, Support, Respect and Security. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: As an Elder Sister, I Wish This Year May Your All Wishes Come True, and You May Reach the Height of Success. Always Stay Blessed, Happy and Healthy. Have a Lovely Raksha Bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan 2020 GIFs:

Send GIF With Message: Happy Raksha Bandhan! May This Festival of Love and Commitment Fills All Beautiful Colours in Your Life.

Download Raksha Bandhan 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

Why not make your wishes even more colourful by adding WhatsApp stickers to your wishes. Raksha Bandhan 2020 WhatsApp stickers will make your celebration with friends and family members even more fun and interesting. If you are looking for Raksha Bandhan 2020 WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the festival of Rakhi, click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers.

We hope that you share these Raksha Bandhan 2020 HD images and wishes with your brothers and sisters to celebrate the festival of Rakhi Poornima. This year the festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on Monday of the holy Sawan month and due to this, the time becomes even more auspicious.

