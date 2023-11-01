Karwa Chauth 2023 will be observed on Wednesday, November 1. It is a daylong fast observed by women for the long life of their husbands. Sargi is a cherished and integral part of the Karva Chauth tradition. This pre-dawn meal holds immense cultural and emotional significance as it symbolizes the love, blessings, and support of a mother-in-law for her daughter-in-law. It is the meal that the fasting woman, the daughter-in-law, consumes before sunrise to sustain her throughout the day of fasting. As you observe Sargi 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day.

The composition of Sargi can vary based on regional and family customs, but it typically includes a thoughtfully prepared assortment of foods. This includes fruits like bananas, apples, and pomegranates for their nutritional value and natural sugars, symbolizing the sweetness and joy in married life. Sweets, such as mithai, represent the happiness in the relationship. Nuts, dried fruits, and ghee-laden stuffed parathas provide essential nutrients and sustained energy throughout the day.

Beyond its nutritional importance, Sargi is a tradition that fosters a sense of unity and support among women who gather in the early morning hours to share this meal. It's a ritual that reinforces family bonds, particularly between the daughter-in-law and her in-laws, and signifies the mother-in-law's acceptance and blessings for her daughter-in-law as she observes the Karva Chauth fast for the well-being of her husband. Sargi is not just a meal; it's a beautiful symbol of love, tradition, and familial ties.

Wishing everyone Happy Sargi 2023!

