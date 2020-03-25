Happy Ugadi and Gudi Padwa 2020! Wish Your Loved Ones with HD Images, Wishes, Wallpapers, GIFs and Facebook Greetings This Hindu New Year

Ugadi and Gudi Padwa Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

March 25, 2020, is an auspicious day on which Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and first day Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated. The three holy festivals of India, celebrated in different parts of India, hold immense importance. Ugadi, majorly celebrated in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka is considered to new year celebration and so is Gudi Padwa for people in Maharashtra. However, this year the celebrations have been shadowed by a lockdown because of coronavirus outbreak. It is important that we stay at home and still celebrate the festivals with our near and dear ones at home. But the best part? Thank God for the internet and social media you can still share your best wishes with your friends and relatives. And if you are looking for some amazing HD quality Gudi Padwa and Ugadi messages, greetings and quotes, we have your back! Happy Gudi Padwa 2020 greetings and Ugadi images that you can send along with WhatsApp stickers, supercool GIFs, Facebook images, Instagram captions to ring in the Hindu New Year.

For those who do not no Ugadi is celebrated because legends say that Lord Brahma created the world on this day. Whereas in terms of Gudi Padwa celebrations, 'Gudi' means 'Vijay Patka' which celebrates victory on this say. Every year it is celebrated on Shukla Pratipada of Chaitra month. So let's not let the social distancing become social media distancing, you can send greetings and good wishes to your family, friends and relatives whom you cannot see. You can also use these messages your status on that day. Happy Ugadi 2020 HD Images, Telugu Wishes and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send These WhatsApp Sticker Messages, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate Happy Telugu New Year.

The point it, in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, people celebrate New Year as "Yugadi" or "Ugadi", while the people of Maharashtra celebrate their new year as "Gudi-Padwa", which means while the forms may be different, but this pure and holy day is celebrated in the same spirit. Happy Gudi Padwa 2020 Greetings & Ugadi Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Images and Insta Captions to Ring in the Hindu New Year.

You may not meet your loved ones on this holy festival of Gudi Padwa but you can wish them well. That's why we have brought for you Gudi Padwa Wishes, Gudi Padwa Images, Gudi Padwa Greetings, Ugadi Wishes so that you can celebrate the day with your loved ones in a special way. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dates: Know Significance of Worshiping Goddess Durga During Nine Day Navaratri Festival.

Here Are Some of The Best Ugadi Wishes:

WhatsApp Message Reads: "This Ugadi, I Wish You to Have a New Year Filled With Laughter, Joy and Fulfilment. May the Best Returns of Life Be With You. Have a Blessed Ugadi!"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "May This Ugadi Usher Cheerfulness, Enriching the Hearts of People With Good

Health, Wealth and Joy. Happy Ugadi!"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Let Blessings Be Showered on You! May You Never Fall Short of Anything. Happy Ugadi!"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "On This Auspicious Moment of Ugadi, I Pray to God for Your Health and Happiness! May Lord Ganesha Fulfill All Your Dreams"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "This Gudi Padwa, May You Be Blessed With Good Fortune As Long as Ganeshji’s Trunk, Wealth And Prosperity As Big as His Stomach, Happiness As Sweet as His Ladoos And May Your Trouble Be As Small as His Mouse."

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Tumchya Samasta Parivaraas Gudi Padwyachya Shubheccha. Junya Dukkhanna Maage Sodun Swagat Kara Nav Varshache. Gudi Padwa Gheun Yeto Kshan, Pragati Ani Harshache Padwyachya Hardik Shubheccha."

WhatsApp Message Reads: "A New Ray of Light and a New Beginning of Success Coming Your Way. Wish You the Best Life Could Offer. On This Special Gudi Padwa Day Happy Gudi Padwa."

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Khushian Ho Overflow, Masti Kabhi Na Ho Low, Dosti Ka Surur Chaya Rahe, Dhan Aur Shorat Ki Ho Bauchar, Aisa Aye Apke Liye Gudi Padva Ka Tyohar!"

Happy Gudi Padwa and Ugadi 2020 to all our readers from LatestLY.com family! While we know it's a hard time going on let's keep our heads high and fight the infectious disease collectively. However, let this not take away the good times you can spend with your family. Happy new year 2020!