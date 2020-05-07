Happy Vesak Day 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate Buddha Purnima With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Happy Vesak Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vesak Day, which is also known as Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti or Buddha Day is a widely celebrated festival in Southeast Asia as well as Tibet and Mongolia. Vesak Day 2020 is being observed on May 7, 2020. The festival commemorates the birth of Lord Gautama Buddha. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking to download Happy Vesak Day 2020 images and HD wallpapers to send across to your friends and loved ones. You can do free downloading of Vesak Day images from below along with WhatsApp stickers and GIF greetings to celebrate Buddha Purnima. Happy Vesak Day 2020 Greetings: Celebrate Buddha Purnima With WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, GIF Messages and Motivational Quotes.

Gautama Buddha's birthday typically occurs around the traditional timing of Vesak. The Buddha's awakening and death are celebrated as separate holidays that occur at other times in the calendar as Bodhi Day and Nirvana Day. During the first conference of the World Fellowship of Buddhists held in Sri Lanka in 1950, it was officially decided that Vesak would be celebrated as Buddha's birthday. On Vesak Day, Buddhist offers prayers in front of Lord Buddha statue and wear white clothes. This year Buddha Purnima or Vesak Day will not be celebrated outdoor in the form of mass gathering due to coronavirus pandemic. Buddha Purnima 2020 Quotes & HD Images: Wish Happy Vesak Day 2020 With These Inspirational Sayings by Gautama Buddha.

As we celebrate Vesak Day 2020, we bring you greetings and messages that you may send to your family and friends on the birthday of Lord Gautama Buddha. You can send Buddha Jayanti wishes via WhatsApp, which is the most commonly used platform these days. You can also share these Happy Vesak Day 2020 messages, HD images and wallpapers on Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, and Twitter.

We wish you all a very Happy Vesak Day 2020, stay safe, stay indoors and enjoy the festive day with your family.