Holi is the annual spring festival that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in India. Holi celebration usually falls in February or March and is filled with various fun festivities. Holi 2021 will be celebrated on March 29 and is sure to be a unique festival. While many states have recommended against community celebrations, virtual Holi celebrations are sure to flood our social media. Many people also enjoy sharing Happy Holi 2021 wishes in Hindi, Dhulandi images, Holi 2021 messages in Hindi, Holi Hai WhatsApp Stickers, Holi images and Happy Holi Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Every year, Holi is celebrated on the last full moon of the Hindu lunisolar calendar which marks the beginning of spring. Holi celebrations are said to be exactly 40 days after Vasant Panchami and marks the beginning of the blissful season of spring. People often celebrate Holi by playing with various beautiful spring coloured gulals, indulging in various fun Holi special delicacies and more.

Holi 2021 celebrations are sure to be different than usual as India witnesses the second COVID-19 wave. Many states have already banned the group celebration and have encouraged people to stay safe. But having a virtual celebration is always the way to go in these times. As we prepare to celebrate Holi 2021, here are some Happy Holi 2021 messages in Hindi, Holi 2021 greetings in Hindi, Dhulandi messages in Hindi, Holi Hai WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Holi Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

Holi 2021 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnye Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Faagun Ka Ye Pyara Sa Tayohaar…Aap Ka Jeevan Khushiyon or Rango Se Bhar De…Holi Ki Shubh Kaamnayein!

Holi 2021 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnye Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rang Lekar Khelte Gulal, Lekar Khelte Radha Sang Holi Nand Lal Khelte…Bolo Sara Rara. Happy Holi!!

Holi 2021 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnye Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khaa Key Gujiya, Pi Key Bhaang, Laga Ke Thoda Thoda Sa Rang, Baja Ke Dholak Aur Mridang, Khele Holi Hum Tere Sang, Happy Holi!

Holi 2021 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnye HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sneh Ke Rang Do Duniya Sari, Pyar Ke Rang Se Bharo Pichkari, Ye Rang Na Jane Koi Boli, Aapko Mubarak Ho Holi. Happy Holi

Holi 2021 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnye Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holi Ke Is Shubh Avsar Pe, Ullas Aur Umang Se Ho Apka Din Rangeen. Happy Holi

Holi 2021 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnye Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rangon Se Bhi Rangeen Zindagi Hai Humari, Rangeeli Rahe Yeh Bandagi Hai Humari, Kabhi Na Bigde Ye Pyar Ki Rangoli, Aye Mere Yaar Aisi! Happy Holi!

How to Download Holi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

Celebrate Holi 2021 with the latest collection of stickers on WhatsApp. Here’s the download link to get the latest Holi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers.

Watch Video: Holi 2021 Messages in Hindi

While going out for the celebration of Rang Holi may not be possible, there are various traditional delicacies that you can make. From the traditional gujiya to the lip-smacking puran poli, there are various dishes that you can indulge in. Here's hoping that everyone has a safe and secure Holi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2021 06:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).