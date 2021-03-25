Holika Dahan is an important festival for the Hindus, which Holika burnt in a symbolic manner on the eve of Holi. Holika Dahan is celebrated as a festival of the victory of good over evil. Holika Dahan, the first day of the Holi festival, is celebrated on the full moon of the month of Falgun. There is a tradition of playing with colours on the next day, which is also known by the names Dhulendi, Dhulandi and Dhuli. People also wish their loved ones with Holi messages, greetings and Holika Dahan images and pictures to extend love and positivity. And in that case, we have your back with Holika Dahan messages and greetings, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs and images that you can exchange among your friends and family.

This year Holika Dahan (Holika Dahan Shubh Muhurat) is on 28 March. Holika Dahan, also known as Holika Deepak and Chhoti Holi. The auspicious time of Holika Dahan is more important and important than the Muhurta of any festival. If the worship of any other festival is not done at the appropriate time, then it will have to be declared for the benefit of worship only, but if worship of Holika Dahan is done at an inappropriate time, then it gives misfortune and pain.

Holika Dahan 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Burn What’s Evil, Depressing and Sad With Holika and Welcome the New Beginnings With Open Arms. Happy Holika Dahan and Colourful Holi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Burn Your Stress and Pain in the Fire of Holi and Take the Colors of Holi To Make Your Life Blissful. Happy Holika Dahan

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Burn All Social Evil With Holika and Welcome the New Beginning With Open Arms. Happy Holika Dahan

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All the Tensions in Your Life Burn Along With Holika. Happy Holika Dahan

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Fire of Holi Purify Your Heart, May The Colours Brighten Your Life, May the Sweets, Sweeten the Journey of Your Life. Wish You Happy Holika Dahan.

According to the Puranas, when the demon king Hiranyakashyap saw that his son Prahlada did not worship any other God except Vishnu, he became enraged and finally ordered his sister Holika to take Prahlad in his lap and sit in the fire, because Holika Was granted a boon that fire cannot harm him. But just the opposite happened, Holika was consumed by burning and nothing happened to the devotee Prahlada. In memory of this incident, there is a law to perform Holika Dahan on this day. The festival of Holi gives the message that in the same way, God is always present to protect his unique devotees. Not only this, but many other stories of Holi are prevalent.

