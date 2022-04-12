Holy Tuesday is the third day in the observance of Holy Week 2022, which begins with Palm Sunday on April 10 and will go on till Holy Saturday on April 16. Holy Tuesday 2022 falls on April 12, and this commemoration is also known as Fig Tuesday. The stories in the Bible around Holy Tuesday are also retold on this day. The commemoration of the Holy Week is known to be a community affair. People, therefore, share Happy Holy Tuesday 2022 wishes, Holy Tuesday Greetings and messages, Holy Tuesday WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Which Days During Holy Week 2022 Should You Be Wishing On? Know the Right Way to Extend Greetings & Quotes to Mark the Spiritual Occasion in Christianity.

The references to the Fig Tree were made in Matthew 21:19-22, where the story of how Jesus Christ transformed a fig tree to make it fruit-bearing once again is often told on this day. This story from the Bible is often retold to this day. Churches also organize special masses and sermons to mark this day.

As we prepare to celebrate Holy Tuesday 2022, here are some Happy Holy Tuesday 2022 wishes, Holy Tuesday Greetings and messages, Holy Tuesday WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Tuesday Is the First Tuesday of Holy Week, and the Last Tuesday Before Easter Sunday.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed Holy Tuesday. May God Pour Out His Love on You Today. Have a Blessed Holy Week.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Tuesday! The Fortelling at the Last Supper

When Jesus Had Thus Spoken, He Was Troubled in Spirit, and Justified, “Truly, Truly, I Say to You, One of You Will Betray Me. (John 13:21 RSV)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Tuesday Is the Commemoration of Jesus’ Parables, Olivet Discourse, the Temple Debates, and the Fig-Tree Withering.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Tuesday! That Week There Was Another Man, a Man Who Could Not See. Jesus Rubbed His Eyes and Said, “Believe and You Will See.” And Believing, the Man Could See! Thank You, God of Light for Giving Light to Me.

Holy Week is the most auspicious week in the Christian calendar, which captures the events that led up to the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The commemoration of Holy Week begins with the special mass of Palm Sunday, where churches often share branches of palm trees to mark the beginning of this auspicious time. The commemoration of Holy Week leads to the celebration of Easter, which will fall on April 17. The story of Jesus’s entry into Jerusalem and his journey there is revisited on this auspicious day. We hope that HolyTuesday brings with it all good luck and prosperity.

