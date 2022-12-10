Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10 to proclaim the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being. These rights are regardless of age, colour, sex, caste, creed, language, political or another opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or another origin. The United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. The document is written in more than 500 languages and is regardless of any kind of discrimination. The theme for Human Rights Day 2022 is Dignity, Freedom and Justice for all. As you observe Human Rights Day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a few wishes and greetings that you can share as quotes, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day. Human Rights Day 2022 Date and Theme: Know All About History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About Universal Human Rights.

Human rights have become more recognised and more guaranteed worldwide with the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The values and rights mentioned in the UDHR provide guideposts for our collective actions that do not leave anyone behind. The day is normally marked both by high-level political conferences and meetings and by cultural events and exhibitions dealing with human rights issues. Here is a collection of wishes and greetings that you can share as quotes, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on Human Rights Day 2022. Universal Human Rights Month 2022 Date: Know History, Significance and How To Observe the Global Event for Recognising Human Rights.

When the General Assembly adopted the UDHR, it was proclaimed as a common standard of achievement for all peoples and all nations towards which individuals and societies should strive by progressive measures, national and international, to secure their universal and effective recognition and observance. Wishing everyone a Happy Human Right Day 2022!

