The month is a reminder that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) codified the basic human rights of every person. Universal Human Rights Month is an excellent opportunity to reflect on the way we treat others and to do all that we can in the fight for equality. The entire month is a powerful reminder to all the people of the world as it allows us to look back on the ways we’ve treated our fellow human beings. Human rights have become more recognised across the globe. Women’s Equality Day 2022 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Day To Commemorate 1920 Adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the US Constitution.

Apart from observing the month-long event, the UN has also established a Human Rights Day, which is observed every year on December 10. The Human Rights Day theme for the year 2022 is “Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All”. This year, it will be the 74th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. What Are Human Rights? Are They Universal and Inalienable?

History of Universal Human Rights Month

The history of Universal Human Rights Month dates back to 1948 when Human Rights Day was established. Human Rights Day, which is marked on December 10 every year, honours the UNGA’s adoption and proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). This is the first global enunciation of human rights and one of the first major achievements of the new United Nations.

Human rights are universal rights which highlight that everyone should be treated equally and with respect. During Universal Human Rights Month, several cultural events and exhibitions that deal with human rights issues are held worldwide to throw light on the importance of Human Rights.

Significance of Universal Human Rights Month

The month has great significance in everyone’s life. In a bid to raise awareness about human rights, cultural events and exhibitions take place — all surrounding human rights issues. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights emphasizes human rights — regardless of gender, age, race, political affiliation, or sexual preference.

