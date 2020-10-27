Every year, Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India. On this day the Indian Army repelled the first attack on Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley and the personnel of First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment emerged victoriously. On this day, Twitter remembers the soldiers on this day and are sharing wishes, greetings and posts to celebrate the day. Indian Army Soldiers Get Multilayered Clothing, Top Class Tentages For Braving Winters in Ladakh Amid Ongoing Border Dispute With China at LAC.

For those who do not know Infantry is a military specialization that engages in military combat on foot. They are also known as foot soldiers or infantrymen and are different from cavalry, artillery, and armoured forces as they traditionally rely on moving by foot between combats as well. Some, however, may also use mounts, military vehicles, or other transport.

Many also ask about the oldest regiment in the Indian army? Well, it is the Punjab Regiment which is one of the oldest in the Indian Army and The first battalion of which today constitutes this regiment was raised in 1805, by the then Maharaja of Patiala. Take a look at the wishes shared by Twitter to commemorate Infantry Day 2020:

Ultimately it’s the Infantry which captures the objective Physically , with a foot on the ground .....it was ,is and will remain the Queen of Battle . It’s all about Blood, Sweat ,Courage and Team Work.... Best Wishes on Occasion of INFANTRY DAY To All Daredevils.... — Paramjit Dhillon (@Paramjitdhillon) October 27, 2020

Paying Respects

I "The Citizen of India" along with my family n friend convey best wishes to all ranks of #Infantry on the occasion of 74th Infantry Day. On this day 1SIKH landed at Srinagar Airfield for the defence of J&K, Lt Col DR Rai was the Commanding officer of the unit.@abpnewshindi pic.twitter.com/0soRC4WYBz — AzaadAdventure (@adventure_azaad) October 27, 2020

People Celebrate Their Commitment To The Forces

Happy Infantry Day, brother. For people like me who know you, your work and commitment to the Forces, you are a part of the family. So Happy Infantry Day once again. — Sanjeev (@Sanjeev75537709) October 27, 2020

Happy Infantry Day

Happy Infantry day 🙂 pic.twitter.com/rOauSgbTVc — Big Simp (@Simp24253342) October 27, 2020

Army Cheifs Paying Tributes

#Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane pay tribute at #NationalWarMemorial on Infantry Day.(ANI) pic.twitter.com/5SwpGiuyM1 — DailyaddaaNews (@Dailyaddaa) October 27, 2020

The 4th Indian Infantry Division, also known as the Red Eagle Division, is the infantry division name the Indian Army retained after present India adopted its entire rank and structure from its parent Army, the British Army. Today, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tributes at the National War Memorial to commemorate Infantry Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2020 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).