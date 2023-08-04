International Beer Day is an annual global celebration of beer that takes place on the first Friday of August each year. This year it will be observed on August 4. As you celebrate International Beer Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together some fun facts about beer that you must know on this day. Did You Know These 8 Uses of Beer?

International Beer Day is a day dedicated to honouring the brewing industry and the diverse range of beers enjoyed around the world. The event aims to bring people together to appreciate and enjoy the social and cultural aspects of beer.

Oldest Alcoholic Beverage

Beer is one of the oldest alcoholic beverages known to humanity, with evidence of beer production dating back over 7,000 years to ancient civilizations like Sumeria and Mesopotamia.

Beer and Civilization

Beer played a significant role in the development of early human civilizations. It was an essential part of their diet, and brewing techniques were often passed down through generations. 7 Beer Cocktails To Take a Chill Pill and Begin the Weekend With a Bang.

The Word "Cheers"

The tradition of saying "Cheers" before drinking likely originated in medieval times. It was believed that the clinking of glasses would cause some of the drink to spill into each other's cups, proving that it wasn't poisoned.

Beer and Pyramids

Ancient Egyptian workers building the pyramids were paid in beer. It was considered a form of currency and an essential part of their daily diet.

The Reinheitsgebot

The "Reinheitsgebot", or German Beer Purity Law, issued in 1516, is one of the oldest food purity laws in the world. It allowed only water, barley, and hops as ingredients in beer, ensuring the quality of German beer.

World Records

The largest beer festival in the world is Oktoberfest, held annually in Munich, Germany. It attracts millions of visitors from around the globe.

While beer can be enjoyed responsibly and in moderation, excessive consumption can have adverse health effects. Always drink responsibly and be mindful of local drinking laws and regulations. Cheers!

Wishing everyone a Happy International Beer Day 2023.

