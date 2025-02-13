International Condom Day is an annual observance that is marked in several countries around the world on February 13. This annual event was established by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) to promote safer sex practices, raise awareness about HIV/AIDS prevention, and encourage the use of condoms to reduce the spread of sexually transmitted infections (STIs). On this day, various events, educational programs, free condom distribution, and public awareness campaigns take place worldwide. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

International Condom Day serves as a perfect opportunity to promote sexual health and reduce stigma around condom use. In this article, let’s know more about International Condom Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

International Condom Day 2025 Date

International Condom Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 13.

International Condom Day Significance

International Condom Day encourages open conversations about sexual health. Condoms are one of the most effective barrier methods to reduce the transmission of HIV and other STIs. The global event supports efforts to curb these infections through education and accessibility. Condoms are not only for preventing STIs but also play a vital role in contraception.

By reducing unintended pregnancies, they contribute to family planning and reproductive health. Many societies still consider sex education and condom use taboo and hence this day promotes open discussions about sexual health, making people more informed and comfortable about using protection.

