New Delhi, August 29: To raise awareness and flag the risk of growing nuclear proliferation, the United Nations annually observes the International Day Against Nuclear Tests. The UN observance is aimed at encouraging world leaders towards adopting a concerted strategy to work towards non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. The global body has, time and again, warned of a catastrophic consequence if a nuclear war erupts in the 21st century.

International Day Against Nuclear Tests 2020: Date, Significance And History

On 2 December 2009, the 64th session of the United Nations General Assembly declared 29th August as the International Day against Nuclear Tests by unanimously adopting resolution 64/35.

The resolution calls for increasing awareness and education “about the effects of nuclear weapon test explosions or any other nuclear explosions and the need for their cessation as one of the means of achieving the goal of a nuclear-weapon-free world."

The resolution was initiated by the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with a large number of sponsors and cosponsors with a view to commemorating the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test site on 29 August 1991.

2010 marked the inaugural commemoration of the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

In each subsequent year, the day has been observed by coordinating various activities throughout the world, such as symposia, conferences, exhibits, competitions, publications, lectures, media broadcasts and other initiatives.

Since its establishment, many bilateral and multilateral governmental level developments as well as broad movements in civil society have helped to advance the cause of banning nuclear tests.

According to UN General Secretary António Guterres, the International Day Against Nuclear Tests is crucial towards reiterating the threat of nuclear warfare before the world.

"The nuclear menace is once again on the rise. A complete ban on nuclear testing is an essential step in preventing the qualitative and quantitative improvement of nuclear weapons and in achieving nuclear disarmament," Guterres said.

