International Day of Action for Rivers 2021 Details: Water is an inevitable source of life. We all know how important rivers, as a source of water, is critical for the world’s ecosystems to survive. Hence, to bring back focus on the importance of rivers, freshwater, and the livelihoods that depend on it, the occasion of International Day of Action for Rivers is observed every year. Given how their current state is, i.e., “fragmented, diverted, and polluted”, it is significant to preserve and conserve water bodies, especially rivers. There’s a lot to find out when it comes to observing the International Day of Action for Rivers 2021. Whether you are an environmentalist or a nature lover, or none at all, you must know more about International Day of Action for Rivers 2021 – date, history, theme, significance, etc.

International Day of Action for Rivers: Date and History

Every year, the occasion of International Day of Action for Rivers is observed on March 14. It will be the 36th anniversary of observing International Day of Action's global event for Rivers successfully.

The first observance of International Day of Action for Rivers took place in 1985 when a group of volunteers formed a group, i.e. International Rivers Network. In the next 35 years, the group expanded its presence and worked globally. In 2013, it was awarded the MacArthur Award for Creative and Effective Institutions for “applying science, rigorous policy analysis, and strategic advocacy.” March 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

International Day of Action for Rivers 2021 Theme

There is a particular theme on which this international event is observed annually. The official theme of International Day of Action for Rivers 2021 is ‘Celebrate the Rights of Rivers’.

International Day of Action for Rivers Significance

Rivers are crucial to the planet, like blood is to our body. They support biodiversity and provide livelihood, more than other forms of the ecosystem. As per the latest numbers on International Day of Action for Rivers’ official website, “Less than 10% of world’s river basins are protected only”.

The International Day of Action for Rivers is a global day that is celebrated as a gesture to commemorate the efforts that go behind conserving the rivers, freshwaters, and the livelihoods that depend on it. The international organisation undertakes lengthy research to provide solutions to the prevalent environmental issues related to rivers.

As March 14 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all contribute your best while observing this global event, “International Day of Action for Rivers”. Do share this information with your loved ones and enlighten them about this international event, which aims to protect rivers and subsequent beneficiaries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2021 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).