International Day of Epidemic Preparedness is observed every year on December 27. The international day encourages every person, every institution and every government to observe the special day with awareness-raising activities. International Day of Epidemic Preparedness highlights the importance of the prevention, preparedness for and partnership against epidemics. International cooperation and multilateralism play an essential role in response to epidemics. As we observe International Day of Epidemic Preparedness 2022, take a look at the history and significance of the day.

History of International Day of Epidemic Preparedness

The United Nations General Assembly designated December 27 as the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness in its Resolution on December 7, 2020. The first-ever International Day of Epidemic Preparedness was held on December 27, 2020, to advocate the importance of preparedness for against epidemics.

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of investing in systems to prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease outbreaks. There is an urgent need to have resilient and robust health systems to reach those who are vulnerable or in vulnerable situations. The WHO has been working closely with governments to support efforts to build vital emergency and epidemic preparedness systems. This is part of an overall approach to advancing universal health coverage and strengthening primary health care systems.

The World Health Organization plays a pivotal role in coordinating responses to epidemics and in supporting national, regional and international efforts to prevent, mitigate and address the impacts of infectious diseases and epidemics.

Significance of International Day of Epidemic Preparedness

International Day of Epidemic Preparedness is essential as there is a great need to raise awareness, the exchange of information, scientific knowledge and best practices, quality education, and advocacy programmes on epidemics at the local, national, regional, and global levels as effective measures to prevent and respond to epidemics.

The day is a perfect opportunity to understand that it is important to strengthen epidemic prevention by applying lessons learned on epidemic management and to raise the level of preparedness in order to have the earliest and most adequate response to any epidemic that may arise.

