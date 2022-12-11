Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day is observed every year on December 12. The day is an annual reminder to world leaders to make smarter investments and accelerate efforts toward “Health for All”. In the world we want, everyone everywhere has access to quality healthcare whenever they need it without suffering financial hardship. The day marks the anniversary of the United Nations’ historic and unanimous endorsement of universal health coverage in 2012. Universal Health Coverage Day is a perfect reminder for leaders across the world to make bigger and smarter investments in health and encourage diverse groups to make commitments to help move the world closer to UHC by 2030. UNICEF Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know the History of the Day Promotes the Health and Well-Being of Children.

The theme of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day 2022 is ‘Build the world we want: A healthy future for all’. To build a safer and healthier future for all, we must strengthen our health systems to ensure they are equitable, resilient, and capable of meeting everyone’s needs.

History of Universal Health Coverage Day

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 12, 2012, endorsed a resolution urging countries to accelerate progress toward universal health coverage (UHC). The motive of the day is that everyone everywhere should have access to quality, affordable health care. On December 12, 2017, the United Nations proclaimed 12 December as International Universal Health Coverage Day (UHC Day) by resolution 72/138.

Significance of Universal Health Coverage Day

Universal Health Coverage Day aims to raise awareness of the need for strong and resilient health systems and universal health coverage with multi-stakeholder partners. Every year on December 12, advocates raise their voices to share the stories of the millions of people still waiting for health and champion what we have achieved so far.

Health systems should work for everyone irrespective of who they are, where they live, or how much money they have. As we celebrate Universal Health Coverage Day 2022, let’s join to demand action on universal health coverage and call on leaders to invest in health systems and primary healthcare for all that leaves no one behind.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2022 12:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).