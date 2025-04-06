The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) is an annual global event that highlights the power of sport to drive social change, community development and to foster peace and understanding. The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2025 falls on Sunday, April 6. This annual event also commemorates the inauguration of the first Olympic games of the modern era, in Athens, Greece in 1896. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

The day was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on August 23, 2013, supported by the International Olympic Committee since April 6, 2014. The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2025 theme is ‘Levelling the Playing Field: Sport for Social Inclusion’. In this article, let’s know more about the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2025 date, history and the significance of the global event. Indian Hockey Stars Join 'White Card' Campaign to Celebrate International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2025 Date

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2025 falls on Sunday, April 6.

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2025 Theme

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2025 theme is ‘Levelling the Playing Field: Sport for Social Inclusion’

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on August 23, 2013, proclaimed April 6 as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace in accordance to Resolution 67/296. The United Nations, with this commemoration, invites States, the United Nations system and in particular the United Nations Office on Sport for Development and Peace, international organisations, and regional and national sports organisations to cooperate, observe and raise awareness of the "International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace Significance

Sports activities have the power to bridge cultural and social differences and build understanding among nations. International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is an annual event that highlights the transformative power of sports in creating a peaceful and healthier world.

On this day, various events and initiatives are organised worldwide, like sports tournaments, awareness campaigns, and discussions on the importance of physical activities. Schools and sports institutions come together to promote policies that encourage inclusive and accessible sports opportunities for all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2025 06:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).