Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 6 (ANI): On the occasion of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, which is observed on April 6 each year, the Indian Hockey stars joined the #WhiteCard campaign to support the peace-through-sport movement.

Just like various color cards in the sporting world, the White Card is a symbol to promote worldwide peace efforts.

Joining the global initiative, the Indian Women's Hockey Team Goalkeeper Savita expressed, "Sport has the ability to unify and inspire a generation. Let's celebrate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace through this wonderful #WhiteCard initiative for the peace-through-sport movement."

Meanwhile, Defender Deep Grace Ekka stated that sport is the biggest example of women's empowerment. "We are extremely happy to see that our success stories have inspired the women of a new generation. Sport is the biggest example of women empowerment," said Ekka while showing White Card to celebrate the power of sport.

The experienced forward Rani added, "Sport has the capacity to pull down barriers. It teaches us to look beyond race, caste, and religious differences. Nothing unites people like sports does. It has the real power to empower humankind. Let's celebrate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace and here's my #WhiteCard for the peace-through-sport movement."

The Indian Men's Hockey Team Defender Amit Rohidas also joined the annual campaign. "Sport has not only given me confidence, but it has also made me a good person. It also teaches valuable life lessons. Let's celebrate sport's role in promoting peace," he said.

While his teammate, midfielder Manpreet Singh said that sport makes the world a better place.

"Sport play a major role in society. It empowers everyone. It brings people together and makes the world a better place. Join me to celebrate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace and here's #WhiteCard for the peace-through-sport movement," said the experienced midfielder.

Indian Women's Hockey midfielder Navjot Kaur and forward Navneet Kaur too joined the #WhiteCard campaign. (ANI)

