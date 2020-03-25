International Day of the Unborn Child 2020 Date: History and Significance of the Day That Remembers the Unborn Children

International Day of the Unborn Child (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Every year, the International Day of the Unborn Child is observed on March 25. It was established by Pope John Paul II to coincide with the Feast of the Annunciation. According to history, the first country to celebrate this holiday was El Salvador. It took place in 1993, when nation observed Day of the Right to Be Born. Following the move, other countries followed and initiated their own observances, connected to the unborn life. This day is also marked as a day to remember millions of unborn children whose lives have been ended by the violence of abortion.

Significance of International Day of the Unborn Child

The special day is a celebration of the value and dignity of every human person from the moment of conception. The International Day of the Unborn Child is a day that is basically observed by countries as their fight against abortions. The International Day of the Unborn Child is a day that is basically observed by countries as their fight against abortions. The promotion of the International Day of the Unborn Child was endorsed by the Knights of Columbus.

As per history, John Paul II viewed the day as "a positive option in favour of life and the spread of a culture for life to guarantee respect for human dignity in every situation". The day is supported and observed by different religions. The representatives of the Muslim, Orthodox and Jewish communities participate in it since 1999.

History of International Day of the Unborn Child

In 1993, El Salvador became the first country to officially celebrate a “Day of the Right to Be Born.” The other countries too began observing this day. Argentina began celebrating the day with “Day of the Unborn” in 1998, Chile celebrated it with “Day of the Conceived and Unborn” in 1999, and also in 1999 while Guatemala’s “National Day of the Unborn.”

The other countries including Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Peru, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic and Paraguay are all nations that now celebrate a day for the unborn child. Costa Rica began celebrated the day with the National Day of Life Before Birth in 1999, Nicaragua began observing the Day of the Unborn Child in 2000, the Dominican Republic in 2001, Peru in 2002, Paraguay in 2003, the Philippines in 2004, Honduras in 2005, Ecuador in 2006, and Puerto Rico in 2018.Chile began observing the Day of the Unborn Child and Adoption in 2013.