Every year, International Day of the Unborn Child is observed on March 25 worldwide. The global event, an annual commemoration of unborn fetuses, is observed as a day of opposition to abortion. Pope John Paul II established it to coincide with the Feast of the Annunciation. John Paul II viewed the day as a positive option in favour of life and spreading a culture for life to guarantee respect for human dignity in every situation. The day aims to emphasize the importance of protecting the rights of unborn children, promoting their well-being, and acknowledging their status as human beings deserving of respect and dignity. Surgery on Unborn Child: US Doctors Perform First-Ever Brain Surgery on Unborn Baby To Prevent Heart Failure After Birth.

International Day of the Unborn Child 2024 Date

International Day of the Unborn Child 2024 will be observed on Monday, March 25.

History of International Day of the Unborn Child

The origins of the International Day of the Unborn Child can be traced back to the Catholic Church, particularly Pope John Paul II, who declared March 25th as the Day of the Unborn Child in 1995. The date coincides with the Feast of the Annunciation, which commemorates the announcement by the angel Gabriel to the Virgin Mary that she would conceive and bear Jesus Christ.

In 1993, El Salvador became the first nation to officially celebrate what was called a Day of the Right to Be Born. Subsequently, other countries have initiated official celebrations for the unborn, such as Argentina with the Day of the Unborn in 1998, Chile with the Day of the Conceived and Unborn, Guatemala with the National Day of the Unborn, and Costa Rica with the National Day of Life Before Birth, all in 1999.

Significance of International Day of the Unborn Child

On this day, organisations organize events, campaigns, and discussions are held across the world. Views on abortion and the rights of the unborn vary widely across different cultures and religions, leading to differing perspectives on the significance of this day.

International Day of the Unborn Child is an important event day as it honours millions of unborn children who died due to abortions. The day aims to educate people of the world about the value and importance of unborn children and to promote the protection of their rights as it condemns abortions.

