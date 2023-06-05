The AFP News Agency recently posted a video of the yoga session, which sparked an online controversy. The viral video depicts approximately 100 people doing 'beer yoga' near Copenhagen Harbour. Their unusual approach to yoga, where they clutched a can of beer while performing various asanas, enthralled the netizens. Participants carried cans of beer in their hands. They were also drinking beer while exercising. The video quickly went viral on social media. Several users chuckled in the comments section, while others were enraged because yoga is a vital part of Indian culture. G20 Delegates Take Part in Yoga Session Held in Kashmir Valley, Pictures and Video Go Viral.

Watch Viral Video of Beer Yoga:

VIDEO: Around 100 people gather to perform yoga by the Copenhagen harbour - cans of crisp, cold, refreshing beer in hand. The booze-fuelled class has been open for four years, and appears popular with its practitioners. pic.twitter.com/zM2kAlM9jg — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 2, 2023

Enraged User Reaction.

As they say…. “White people ruin everything” — the exDem and exRepub 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@joysamcyborg) June 2, 2023

Don't Spoil the Essence!

Why is it named 'beer yoga'? Pls call it 'beer exercise', if you have to give it a name. Pls do not spoil the essence of what 'yoga' is🙏🙏. — Varsha Menon #FoodDetective🕵️ (@menonvarsha) June 4, 2023

Angry User Wrote:

Why is there no comment from @PMOIndia that Gods own exercise has been insulted — Sudarshan (@sudhars59) June 2, 2023

Madness!!

What madness is this? 😂😂😂 What’s next? McDonalds CrossFit?😆 — Utkarsh "सूर्यवंशी" Rajanaka (@Saffronwing1) June 4, 2023

Hardly Yoga!

Funded by Soros perhaps? And it can hardly qualify as yoga! 🤣🤣 — Justice for Sushant (@Suchita71) June 3, 2023

