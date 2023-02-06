International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation is an international observance organised by the United Nations annually on February 6. The day is an annual awareness day that highlights the UN's efforts to eradicate female genital mutilation. It was first introduced in 2003. Female genital mutilation (FGM) comprises all procedures that involve altering or injuring the female genitalia for non-medical reasons and is recognised internationally as a violation of human rights, the health, and the integrity of girls and women. On International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation Day 2023, let’s learn about the history and significance of the day. 'Make Ending Female Genital Mutilation A Part of Your Manifesto' Bohra Women To Political Parties.

According to the UN data, FGM is a universal problem. It is also practised in some countries in Asia and Latin America, although primarily concentrated in 30 countries in Africa and the Middle East. Female genital mutilation persists among immigrant populations living in Western Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand.

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2023 Date and Theme

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2023 is observed on February 6 annually. This year’s theme is "Partnership with men and boys to transform social and gender norms to end FGM".

History Of The Observance

The day was first introduced in 2003. However, on February 6, 2003, Stella Obasanjo, the First Lady of Nigeria and spokesperson for the Campaign Against Female Genital Mutilation. She officially declared "Zero Tolerance to FGM" in Africa during a conference organised by the Inter-African Committee on Traditional Practices Affecting the Health of Women and Children (IAC). Later, the UN Sub-Commission on Human Rights adopted this day as an international awareness day. The World Health Organization, the United Nations Children's Fund, and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFP) collectively agreed upon the inhumane practice of FGM.

Significance of The Event

FGM is a violation of the human rights of girls and women. This observance is important as it raises awareness about the issue and educates people to make collective efforts to eradicate female genital mutilation. About 120 to 140 million women have been subject to FGM over the years, and currently, at least 3 million girls are at risk each year, according to data presented by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to data from the UN, it is estimated that at least 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone some form of FGM globally. If current trends continue, 15 million additional girls between ages 15 and 19 be subjected to it by 2030, the UN data added.

