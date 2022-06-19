Sexual violence is one of the most gruesome and traumatising experiences that people have to endure. And in regions with conflict, sexual violence continues to be a prominent way of establishing power and control. In efforts to end conflict-related sexual violence, International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict was proposed by the United Nations. International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict 2022 will be celebrated on June 19. This annual observance aims to honour survivors and also pays respects to the thousands of advocates who have lost their lives while fighting for this cause. As we prepare to celebrate International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance and how to respectfully commemorate this day.

When is International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict 2022?

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict 2022 will be celebrated on June 19. This observance was first proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015. The observance falls on June 19 as it marks the anniversary of the day that the adoption of the UN Security Council resolution took place in 1820.

Significance of International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict

Various studies and research on the subject of conflict and the atrocities committed toward peacemakers have highlighted the prominence of sexual violence against many activists. According to the UN, women peacebuilders and human rights defenders are often specifically targeted, including through harassment and sexual violence, to prevent them from raising their voice against atrocities, with an estimate of 10 to 20 unreported cases of rape occuring in relationship to conflict. To provide the right tools to combat this very real issue and help survivors to seek access to the help they require, the observance of International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict is observed.

The observance not only helps raise awareness about the reality of the occurrence of sexual violence in conflict areas but also aims to find resolutions that can help put an end to them. And as we prepare to commemorate International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict 2022, we hope that you do your bit to support this very important cause.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2022 10:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).