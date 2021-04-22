It is International Mother Earth Day 202, today, April 22—a reminder to protect our planet for a sustainable future. Even though several measures have been taken in recent years to preserve nature, but there is still more we need to do. And like everything else, it starts from within. On Earth Day, individuals are encouraged to plant trees and follow alternatives that won’t harm the environment. Here we bring you International Mother Earth Day 2021 HD images and wallpapers that are free to download online to make the event more impactful. These Earth Day messages, Save Nature quotes, and wishes can be sent through Facebook, Telegram, Signal, and other platforms. In addition, we also bring you WhatsApp stickers that are available for both Android and iOS platforms.

It was on April 22, 1970, the first time Earth Day was observed, and it now includes a range of events coordinated globally. Many significant initiatives were done on Earth Day. In 2016, the United States, China, and some 120 countries signed the landmark Paris Agreement. On Earth Day 2020, more than 100 million people around the world observed the 50th anniversary—it is being referred to as the largest online mass mobilization in history. To make this year’s event impactful, send these Earth Day 2021 HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages, Save Nature quotes and wishes.

International Mother Earth Day HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: All Beautiful Souls on This Earth, Let’s Do Our Bit and Save It for Tomorrow. Warm Wishes on This Earth Day to You and Your Family.

International Mother Earth Day Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Wonderful Time Celebrating Earth Day. May This Wonderful Day Fill Your World With Truly Magical Moments.

Earth Day HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “I Only Feel Angry When I See Waste. When I See People Throwing Away Things We Could Use.” —Mother Teresa

Earth Day Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Earth Is What We All Have in Common.” —Wendell Berry

International Mother Earth Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Time Spent Among Trees Is Never Time Wasted.” —Anonymous

Watch Video: International Mother Earth Day 2021 Quotes

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

Like many other events, Facebook-owned app WhatsApp also participates in the global event day by introducing stickers on its platforms. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, you can click HERE. We hope the above Earth Day 2021 HD images and wallpapers will be useful to you while creating awareness for a sustainable future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2021 07:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).