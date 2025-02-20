Every year, International Mother Language Day is observed on February 21 around the world with an aim to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism. The annual event was first announced by UNESCO on November 17, 1999. However, it was formally recognized by the United Nations General Assembly with the adoption of UN resolution 56/262 in 2002. International Mother Language Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 21. Every year, the international event is marked with a unique theme. The International Mother Language Day 2025 theme is ‘Silver Jubilee Celebration of International Mother Language Day’. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

The day is part of a broader initiative that aims to promote the preservation and protection of all languages used by people of the world as adopted by the UN General Assembly on May 16, 2007 in UN resolution 61/266, which also established 2008 as the International Year of Languages. The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh.

International Mother Language Day 2025 Date

International Mother Language Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 21.

International Mother Language Day History

International Mother Language Day was proclaimed by the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in November 1999. The UN General Assembly welcomed the proclamation of the day in its resolution of 2002. On May 16, 2007 the UNGA in its resolution A/RES/61/266 called upon Member States to promote the preservation and protection of all languages used by peoples of the world. The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh.

By the same resolution, the General Assembly proclaimed 2008 as the International Year of Languages, to promote unity in diversity and international understanding, through multilingualism and multiculturalism and named the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to serve as the lead agency for the Year.

International Mother Language Day Significance

Languages play a vital role in development and in strengthening cooperation and attaining quality education for all. The day highlights the importance of preserving indigenous languages, many of which are at risk of extinction. On this day, various activities, discussions, cultural programs, and educational initiatives are organised worldwide to raise awareness about language preservation and the role of mother tongues in shaping identity and heritage.

