Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

International Picnic Day 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Beautiful Thoughts on Picnic That Will Make You Reminisce Happy Family Outings

Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 08:31 AM IST
A+
A-
International Picnic Day 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Beautiful Thoughts on Picnic That Will Make You Reminisce Happy Family Outings
International Picnic Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

International Picnic Day is a day celebrated annually on June 18. People prefer to go out and spend quality time with their loved ones on this day. Many of them go out on picnics with their families and celebrate the day. They carry food in a picnic basket, mats, music speakers and other essentials. While this year due to COVID-19 lockdown, people may not be able to go out on picnics you can still wish each other on the day with greetings and messages and not forget the essence of the day. As we celebrate International Picnic Day, beautiful quotes and HD Images on going to a picnic which you can send as WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings, SMS and Instagram stories to wish your loved ones on the day. National Picnic Day 2020: Creative and Genius Ways to Have the Perfect Home Picnic During Lockdown.

And for places where lockdown has been eased, we urge you to take precautionary measures before stepping out to go on a picnic. Make sure you have enough sanitiser and follow all guidelines rolled out by your respective governments. We hope you have a great day together and celebrate happily. Instead, you can celebrate the day by organising a picnic in your backyard. You children and pets are sure to love this one! From Setting Up a Bedside Beauty Station to Whipping a Beverage, These Activities Will Keep You Sane in Lockdown!

International Picnic Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: "A Picnic Is More Than Eating a Meal, It Is a Pleasurable State of Mind." – DeeDee Stovel

International Picnic Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: "You Bring Your Own Weather to a Picnic." – Gretchen Rubin

Picnic Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: "There Are Few Things So Pleasant as a Picnic Eaten in Perfect Comfort." – W. Somerset Maugham

Quotes on International Picnic Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)
Quotes on Picnic Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: "Nothing’s Better Than a Picnic." – Zooey Deschanel

Quotes on Picnic (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: "Among the Delights of Summer Were Picnics to the Woods." Georg Brandes."

These quotes by picnic not only reminds of the old outings we went with our families, but also about life itself. The day is a humble reminder to celebrate each moment of life before it vanishes away from our eyes. Send these quotes on a picnic by popular people and wish everyone Happy International Picnic Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Family Outings Festivals And Events International Picnic Day International Picnic Day 2020 International Picnic Day 2020 Quotes Picnic Picnic Quotes Quotes on Picnic
You might also like
Rani Lakshmi Bai 162nd Death Anniversary: Powerful Quotes and Sayings by the Queen of Jhansi to Remember the Fearless Warrior
Festivals & Events

Rani Lakshmi Bai 162nd Death Anniversary: Powerful Quotes and Sayings by the Queen of Jhansi to Remember the Fearless Warrior
Autistic Pride Day 2020 Date, History and Significance: Know Everything About This Day to Celebrate People With Autism
Festivals & Events

Autistic Pride Day 2020 Date, History and Significance: Know Everything About This Day to Celebrate People With Autism
Rani Laxmi Bai Punyatithi HD Images & Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Photos of the Queen of Jhansi to Share on Her 162nd Death Anniversary Remembering Her Valour And Courage
Festivals & Events

Rani Laxmi Bai Punyatithi HD Images & Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Photos of the Queen of Jhansi to Share on Her 162nd Death Anniversary Remembering Her Valour And Courage
International Sushi Day 2020 Date, History and Significance: Raw Fish and Rice, Here’s Why the Japanese Cuisine Is Celebrated on This Day
Festivals & Events

International Sushi Day 2020 Date, History and Significance: Raw Fish and Rice, Here’s Why the Japanese Cuisine Is Celebrated on This Day
Father's Day 2020 Greeting Cards With Messages: How to Make Beautiful And Simple Handmade Cards At Home For Dad? Watch These DIY Videos
Festivals & Events

Father's Day 2020 Greeting Cards With Messages: How to Make Beautiful And Simple Handmade Cards At Home For Dad? Watch These DIY Videos
National Mascot Day 2020 Date and Significance: Why the US Celebrates Mascot Day? Here's Everything to Know About the Day Highlighting the Importance of Mascots
Festivals & Events

National Mascot Day 2020 Date and Significance: Why the US Celebrates Mascot Day? Here's Everything to Know About the Day Highlighting the Importance of Mascots
Best Offbeat Gift Ideas For Father's Day 2020: From Hobby Classes To Reminding Him Of His Achievements In a Cool Way; Things To Do For The Father Who Always Puts You Before Himself
Festivals & Events

Best Offbeat Gift Ideas For Father's Day 2020: From Hobby Classes To Reminding Him Of His Achievements In a Cool Way; Things To Do For The Father Who Always Puts You Before Himself
Rajmata Jijabai Death Anniversary: Facts About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Mother Who Played a Pivotal Role in Swaraj Movement
Festivals & Events

Rajmata Jijabai Death Anniversary: Facts About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Mother Who Played a Pivotal Role in Swaraj Movement
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement