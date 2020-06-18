International Picnic Day 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Beautiful Thoughts on Picnic That Will Make You Reminisce Happy Family Outings

International Picnic Day is a day celebrated annually on June 18. People prefer to go out and spend quality time with their loved ones on this day. Many of them go out on picnics with their families and celebrate the day. They carry food in a picnic basket, mats, music speakers and other essentials. While this year due to COVID-19 lockdown, people may not be able to go out on picnics you can still wish each other on the day with greetings and messages and not forget the essence of the day. As we celebrate International Picnic Day, beautiful quotes and HD Images on going to a picnic which you can send as WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings, SMS and Instagram stories to wish your loved ones on the day. National Picnic Day 2020: Creative and Genius Ways to Have the Perfect Home Picnic During Lockdown.

And for places where lockdown has been eased, we urge you to take precautionary measures before stepping out to go on a picnic. Make sure you have enough sanitiser and follow all guidelines rolled out by your respective governments. We hope you have a great day together and celebrate happily. Instead, you can celebrate the day by organising a picnic in your backyard. You children and pets are sure to love this one! From Setting Up a Bedside Beauty Station to Whipping a Beverage, These Activities Will Keep You Sane in Lockdown!

International Picnic Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: "A Picnic Is More Than Eating a Meal, It Is a Pleasurable State of Mind." – DeeDee Stovel

International Picnic Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: "You Bring Your Own Weather to a Picnic." – Gretchen Rubin

Picnic Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: "There Are Few Things So Pleasant as a Picnic Eaten in Perfect Comfort." – W. Somerset Maugham

Quotes on International Picnic Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quotes on Picnic Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: "Nothing’s Better Than a Picnic." – Zooey Deschanel

Quotes on Picnic (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: "Among the Delights of Summer Were Picnics to the Woods." Georg Brandes."

These quotes by picnic not only reminds of the old outings we went with our families, but also about life itself. The day is a humble reminder to celebrate each moment of life before it vanishes away from our eyes. Send these quotes on a picnic by popular people and wish everyone Happy International Picnic Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).